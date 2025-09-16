REX-Osprey to Launch Dogecoin and XRP ETFs in the U.S. on Sept 18

TLDR

REX-Osprey will launch the first Dogecoin (DOJE) and XRP (XRPR) ETFs in the United States on September 18.

The new ETFs will provide investors with direct spot exposure to Dogecoin and XRP without purchasing the tokens.

The Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) will hold other spot DOGE ETFs, offering a diversified approach to investment.

The XRP ETF (XRPR) will include a mix of assets alongside spot XRP, setting it apart from regular single-asset ETFs.

These ETFs are launched under the Investment Company Act of 1940, allowing them to reach the market despite pending filings under the Securities Act of 1933.

The first-ever Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are set to debut in the United States on Thursday, September 18. These new ETFs, issued by REX-Osprey, will allow investors to gain exposure to both cryptocurrencies without directly buying the tokens. The DOGE ETF will trade under the ticker DOJE, while the XRP ETF will use the ticker XRPR.

REX Shares Launches Dogecoin ETF This Thursday

The Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) will provide investors with spot exposure to Dogecoin. It will hold other spot DOGE ETFs, offering a unique way to invest in the cryptocurrency. Unlike traditional single-asset ETFs, the DOJE fund will focus on holding DOGE-related assets.

REX Shares has confirmed that DOJE will be available for trading beginning Thursday. The firm has been expanding its crypto-linked offerings, and the Dogecoin ETF is the latest addition. It comes just after the success of the Solana staking ETF, which recently surpassed $250 million in assets.

Dogecoin has gained considerable popularity in recent years, fueled by celebrity endorsements and social media. The new ETF will cater to the growing demand for cryptocurrency exposure without the hassle of directly managing tokens. As Eric Balchunas of Bloomberg stated, “The DOJE ETF offers an easy way to invest in Dogecoin without buying the token itself.”

REX Shares Launches First XRP ETF in U.S.

The XRP ETF, XRPR, will offer investors direct spot exposure to XRP, the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. This marks a milestone as the first U.S. ETF to provide direct exposure to XRP. REX Shares highlighted that XRPR will allow investors to manage XRP through an ETF structure rather than purchasing the token directly.

The XRP ETF will feature a mix of assets alongside spot XRP. This will differentiate the fund from regular single-asset ETFs, offering a diversified approach to XRP investments. REX-Osprey aims to fill a gap in the market, giving investors access to XRP without the need to handle the token themselves.

James Seyffart, a Bloomberg analyst, explained,

With the approval of this fund under the 40 Act, XRP ETFs have entered a new phase of accessibility for retail investors.

