REX Shares and Osprey Debut The First-Ever US Ethereum ETF With Staking ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 21:09
Traditional investors in the United States will be able to gain direct exposure to a staked Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF), which has been introduced by financial institutions REX Shares and Osprey Funds.

REX-Osprey’s Staked ETH ETF Hits The Market

The REX-Osprey Ethereum staking ETF (ticker: ESK) debuted on US exchanges on Thursday, becoming the first regulated product offering spot ETH exposure while incorporating staking rewards.

According to the September 25 press release, the fund “is the first U.S. fund to provide investors with cost-effective and convenient exposure to spot Ethereum via the 1940 Act ETF structure.” The investment vehicle also allows investors to participate in Ether’s proof-of-stake network by receiving monthly distributions without managing staking themselves. 

Staking allows holders of certain cryptocurrencies to gain rewards by locking their tokens into the network, a process that previously required technical know-how and direct interaction with cryptocurrency protocols.

By packaging staking into an ETF structure, REX Shares and Osprey seek to make that process accessible to a broader range of investors via traditional brokerage accounts.

The existing U.S.-listed spot ETH ETFs have accumulated roughly $25 billion in total assets under management since their launch early last year, with BlackRock’s ETHA leading the charge. 

ESK going live comes just weeks after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission delayed decisions on staking for Ethereum ETFs proposed by BlackRock, Fidelity, and Franklin Templeton. 

Notably, unlike other staking ETH ETFs that still require approval from the SEC, REX-Osprey’s ETF is structured under the Investment Company Act of 1940 framework, which bypasses the standard 19b-4 filing process.

REX-Osprey introduced its Solana Staking ETF (SSK) in early July, making it the first crypto staking-enabled ETF to be approved in America. The two companies are also responsible for launching the first ETFs tracking the prices of Ripple’s XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE), which debuted last week, following the same Investment Company Act 1940 playbook.

A Slew Of Altcoin ETFs In The Pipeline

Last month, REX-Osprey submitted paperwork with the SEC for permission to list a BNB staking exchange-traded fund. 

The introduction of staking ETFs marks a new phase for the fast-growing crypto industry, combining income-generating features with exposure to digital assets, all within an SEC-regulated investment vehicle.

Meanwhile, over 90 other ETF proposals featuring assets like XRP and Solana, structured under the Securities Act, are still awaiting the SEC’s regulatory approval — some with decisions looming in October.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/rex-shares-and-osprey-debut-the-first-ever-us-ethereum-etf-with-staking/

