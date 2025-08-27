REX Shares and Osprey Funds submit application documents to the US SEC for a spot BNB ETF with staking functionality

By: PANews
2025/08/27 18:14
U
U$0.01158-6.61%
Binance Coin
BNB$858.18+1.61%
FORM
FORM$3.5394+2.00%
MAY
MAY$0.04533+1.31%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
REVOX
REX$0.059461-3.31%

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to The Block, REX Shares and Osprey Funds jointly submitted an N-1A registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, aiming to manage the first U.S. spot BNB ETF that may include staking functionality. The proposed fund aims to provide direct exposure to the price of BNB, the native cryptocurrency of BNB Chain.

The ETF will be listed and traded on the Cboe BZX exchange. Its BNB holdings will be held by an unnamed cryptocurrency custodian, and staking may be delegated to third-party validators, including those in which REX Advisers affiliates hold a nominal stake. The product plans to stake a significant portion of its BNB holdings, potentially increasing returns for investors through staking rewards earned on the BNB Chain. The fund will process subscriptions and redemptions in cash rather than physical form. However, it may also interact with liquid staking protocols that issue tradable staking derivatives, allowing it to maintain liquidity while also generating staking returns. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart stated that the proposed REX-Osprey BNB staking ETF could be listed as early as November 9th, mirroring the expedited alternative path used to secure approval for the REX-Osprey Solana staking ETF.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Bitcoin staat stevig boven de $110.500, maar onder de oppervlakte lijkt het momentum flink af te nemen. Een opvallende on chain indicator, de Taker Buy/Sell Ratio, laat namelijk zien dat de koopdruk op het laagste punt zit sinds mei 2018. En dat terwijl de prijs bijna op recordhoogte staat. Wat... Het bericht Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01224+0.16%
Mei Solutions
MEI$0.001381-6.94%
OP
OP$0.698--%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:30
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

believe is in full swing, SOL is back with prosperity
Solana
SOL$204.37+7.90%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+5.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00318-9.42%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 10:04
Share
AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is currently trading at $1.31, representing a 2.2% increase over the past 24 hours. Despite the increase in price, trading volume has decreased by 4.72% to $101.93 million. This pattern indicates strong prices despite the slowing activity levels. Source: CoinMarketCap Over the past week, the AERO token has experienced a 0.55% increase. […]
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003972-0.84%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0132+1.85%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.3197-0.07%
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/27 19:30
Share

Trending News

More

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Google Cloud Building Blockchain for Digital Payments: Details

My Path From $0 to $5K a Month as a Self-Taught Programmer