REX Shares files with SEC for BNB staking ETF

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 18:55
Chainbase
C$0.19239-4.37%
U
U$0.01158-6.61%
Solana
SOL$204.42+7.84%
Binance Coin
BNB$858.21+1.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09989-0.19%
REVOX
REX$0.059513-3.23%

Rex Shares has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch the REX-Osprey BNB Staking ETF, which would allow investors to gain exposure to BNB while earning staking rewards. 

Summary

  • REX Shares and Osprey Funds filed with the SEC oto launch the REX-Osprey BNB Staking ETF.
  • The ETF would mirror REX’s Solana Staking ETF model and aims to pass staking yield to investors as dividends.
  • Approval could boost institutional adoption of BNB, though SEC concerns around custody and market integrity remain hurdles.

The application was filed on Aug. 26, and because it is organized in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940, it can be approved more quickly than other spot crypto exchange-traded funds.

Staking integrated into ETF design

The proposed fund will use a C-corporation and a Cayman Islands subsidiary to custody and stake BNB (BNB). This structure ensures compliance while distributing staking rewards, typically 3-5% annualized yield on the BNB Chain, back to shareholders in the form of dividends.

Custody and staking services would likely be handled by a regulated partner such as Anchorage Digital, as seen in Rex’s Solana product.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted the filing on Aug. 27, noting its similarities to Rex’s Solana (SOL) Staking ETF, which launched earlier in 2025 and quickly grew to more than $133 million in assets under management.

If approved, the BNB Staking ETF could launch within weeks, making it one of the first U.S.-regulated investment products offering direct exposure to staked BNB.

BNB’s growing role in institutional portfolios

The filing coincides with a spike in institutional interest in BNB. By the second quarter of 2025, more than 30 publicly traded companies had allocated close to $800 million in BNB as a treasury asset.

For example, corporate purchasers Nano Labs and BNB Network Company have positioned BNB as a diversification asset. BNB is more appealing for yield-based products because of its limited supply, continuous token burns, and inexpensive transaction costs.

But approval isn’t guaranteed. Due to concerns about market manipulation and custody, the SEC has previously postponed applications for Avalanche (AVAX) and Cardano (ADA) ETFs. However, Rex’s filing shows that altcoin ETFs are gaining traction and could be a game-changer for integrating BNB into the mainstream financial industry.

Source: https://crypto.news/rex-shares-files-with-sec-for-bnb-staking-etf-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Bitcoin staat stevig boven de $110.500, maar onder de oppervlakte lijkt het momentum flink af te nemen. Een opvallende on chain indicator, de Taker Buy/Sell Ratio, laat namelijk zien dat de koopdruk op het laagste punt zit sinds mei 2018. En dat terwijl de prijs bijna op recordhoogte staat. Wat... Het bericht Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01224+0.16%
Mei Solutions
MEI$0.001381-6.94%
OP
OP$0.698--%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:30
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

believe is in full swing, SOL is back with prosperity
Solana
SOL$204.37+7.90%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+5.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00318-9.42%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 10:04
Share
AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is currently trading at $1.31, representing a 2.2% increase over the past 24 hours. Despite the increase in price, trading volume has decreased by 4.72% to $101.93 million. This pattern indicates strong prices despite the slowing activity levels. Source: CoinMarketCap Over the past week, the AERO token has experienced a 0.55% increase. […]
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003972-0.84%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0132+1.85%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.3197-0.07%
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/27 19:30
Share

Trending News

More

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Google Cloud Building Blockchain for Digital Payments: Details

My Path From $0 to $5K a Month as a Self-Taught Programmer