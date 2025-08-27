REX Shares files with SEC for BNB staking ETF

Rex Shares has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch the REX-Osprey BNB Staking ETF, which would allow investors to gain exposure to BNB while earning staking rewards.

The application was filed on Aug. 26, and because it is organized in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940, it can be approved more quickly than other spot crypto exchange-traded funds.

Staking integrated into ETF design

The proposed fund will use a C-corporation and a Cayman Islands subsidiary to custody and stake BNB (BNB). This structure ensures compliance while distributing staking rewards, typically 3-5% annualized yield on the BNB Chain, back to shareholders in the form of dividends.

Custody and staking services would likely be handled by a regulated partner such as Anchorage Digital, as seen in Rex’s Solana product.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted the filing on Aug. 27, noting its similarities to Rex’s Solana (SOL) Staking ETF, which launched earlier in 2025 and quickly grew to more than $133 million in assets under management.

If approved, the BNB Staking ETF could launch within weeks, making it one of the first U.S.-regulated investment products offering direct exposure to staked BNB.

BNB’s growing role in institutional portfolios

The filing coincides with a spike in institutional interest in BNB. By the second quarter of 2025, more than 30 publicly traded companies had allocated close to $800 million in BNB as a treasury asset.

For example, corporate purchasers Nano Labs and BNB Network Company have positioned BNB as a diversification asset. BNB is more appealing for yield-based products because of its limited supply, continuous token burns, and inexpensive transaction costs.

But approval isn’t guaranteed. Due to concerns about market manipulation and custody, the SEC has previously postponed applications for Avalanche (AVAX) and Cardano (ADA) ETFs. However, Rex’s filing shows that altcoin ETFs are gaining traction and could be a game-changer for integrating BNB into the mainstream financial industry.