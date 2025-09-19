REX Shares rolls out first US spot ETFs for XRP and Dogecoin

By: Fxstreet
2025/09/19 05:03
XRP
XRP$3.0824+0.01%
DOGE
DOGE$0.27956-1.50%
REVOX
REX$0.049469-13.35%
  • The REX-Osprey XRP and DOGE ETFs, which track the price of Dogecoin and XRP, went live on Thursday.
  • REX Shares announced plans to launch the products last week in a filing with the SEC.
  • The firm had previously launched a Solana ETF providing exposure to the price of SOL.

REX Shares and Osprey Funds have rolled out the first US-listed spot ETFs for Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP on the Cboe exchange, trading under the tickers DOJE and XRPR, respectively.

REX Shares launches first-ever US spot XRP and DOGE ETFs

REX Shares and Osprey Funds announced the launch of the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF and REX-Osprey XRP ETF, the first US-listed products offering spot exposure to the price of DOGE and XRP, according to a statement on Thursday.

XRPR and DOJE are designed to provide seamless access through traditional brokerage accounts, holding the underlying assets directly or through related products.

The firms had filed a prospectus for the funds last week, alongside several other crypto-focused applications. The prospectus included ETFs tied to BTC, ETH, SOL, BONK and TRUMP.

Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas projected that the DOJE ETF could see up to $2.5 million in first-day trading volume, a modest debut by industry standards.

https://x.com/EricBalchunas/status/1968665176380481554

REX-Osprey previously launched a Solana staking ETF (SSK) in July, marking the first time such a product was introduced to US investors. Unlike most ETF applicants that file under the Securities Act of 1933, REX-Osprey submitted its funds under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

Other firms seeking approval for Dogecoin and XRP ETFs include Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, WisdomTree, Franklin Templeton, Canary, CoinShares, and ProShares.

The SEC has postponed decisions on several ETF applications in the past month. However, it approved generic listing standards for spot commodity-based trust shares and ETFs, allowing exchanges to list products that meet the required criteria without needing to file a Form 19b-4 application.

The new standards could also lower approval timelines from 240 days under the previous process to 75 days.

XRP and DOGE are trading at $3.10 and $0.282, up over 2% and 3% in the past 24 hours, respectively.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

The post Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aaron writes for NewsBTC as a Crypto Journalist, covering breaking news and developments across the crypto world. Aaron’s been writing and editing since 2016, and has seen firsthand how writing for online publications has evolved over that time with the influence of everything from a globalized workforce to LLMs. He’s also witnessed the rise of crypto from a fringe interest to a multi-trillion-dollar force that’s reshaping the world economy. His background in academia with multiple post-grad degrees and a zest for good writing, wherever it may be found, powers Aaron’s own approach to covering crypto. What sets good writing apart? Storytelling – finding connects the news to the people reading it and drawing out those connections. That’s what Aaron looks for in his own coverage. In his off-hours, Aaron works for a local charity and enjoys working out and training with the local boxing club. He even reads physical books, occasionally. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/best-crypto-to-invest-in-ethereum-eyes-5500-october/
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014447-2.42%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010218+1.93%
XRP
XRP$3.0836--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:48
Share
Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media boosts Dogecoin treasury with $2M acquisition, expanding mining, infrastructure, and positioning for long-term memecoin market leadership. Thumzup Media Corporation has taken another bold step in its transition from a social media platform to a crypto-focused business. The company in Los Angeles has announced a new acquisition of DogeCoin, increasing its treasury by 7.5 […] The post Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002592+12.59%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01756+3.59%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 06:00
Share
Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Cwallet announces the exclusive listing of $ZKC, $AVNT, $MRLN, $HOLO, and $XTER to expand the ecosystem and boost Web3, AI, and DeFi accessibility.
Xterio
XTER$0.0995--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002017-2.98%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1486+4.94%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Top 7 Cryptocurrencies With Real Utility and Long-Term Growth in 2025

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options