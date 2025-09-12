Rex‑Osprey DOGE ETF launch postponed to tomorrow

Key Takeaways

The Rex-Osprey Dogecoin ETF launch has been postponed to tomorrow.

This ETF is designed to track the price movements of Dogecoin.

The exchange-traded fund, designed to track Dogecoin’s price movements, marks a delay in the latest crypto-linked investment product to reach traditional markets.