Rex‑Osprey DOGE ETF launch postponed to tomorrow

Key Takeaways
- The Rex-Osprey Dogecoin ETF launch has been postponed to tomorrow.
- This ETF is designed to track the price movements of Dogecoin.
The Rex-Osprey Dogecoin ETF launch has been postponed to tomorrow after an initial plan to debut today, according to an announcement from the fund providers.
The exchange-traded fund, designed to track Dogecoin’s price movements, marks a delay in the latest crypto-linked investment product to reach traditional markets.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/dogecoin-etf-launch-postponed/