RFK Jr. Says He Doesn't Know How Many People Died Of COVID

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 06:38
Topline

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he doesn’t know how many people died of COVID-19, blaming the Biden administration for keeping what he said is faulty data—though the World Health Organization tracks the global tally in real-time on its website.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. appears before the Senate Finance Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on September 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Key Facts

Kennedy told Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. in a contentious Senate hearing Thursday, “I don’t know how many died,” alleging “I don’t think anybody knows, because there was so much data chaos coming out of the CDC . . . I would like to see the data and talk about the data,” calling the Biden administration’s statistics “dismal.”

The World Health Organization, however, publishes data on its website in real-time tracking both the global and national death tolls, with figures showing 7.1 million reported deaths globally and 1.2 million in the U.S.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/04/rfk-jr-doesnt-know-how-many-people-died-of-covid-he-tells-senate-committee/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
