RH (RH) Q2 2025 earnings

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:07
Union
U$0.00907-6.49%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.937+2.14%
Movement
MOVE$0.1311+4.04%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016414+2.75%

Shares of RH fell slightly Friday after the luxury furniture retailer significantly missed revenue expectations in its second-quarter earnings report and slashed its full-year revenue outlook.

The chain said Thursday that it will take another $30 million hit to its forecast because of tariffs, even though the retailer stood by its full-year forecast three months ago in its first-quarter earnings report.

It now sees full-year revenues up 9% to 11%, compared with a prior outlook of 10% to 13%, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margins of 19% to 20% compared with previous estimates of 20% to 21%.

RH reported revenue of $899 million compared with Wall Street estimates of $905 million. The company also delayed the introduction of its Fall Interiors Sourcebook by roughly two months as it waited to finalize pricing depending on tariff announcements.

“We now expect approximately $40 million in revenues to shift out of Q3 and into Q4 and Q1 2026,” CEO Gary Friedman wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Gary Friedman, CEO, Restoration Hardware

Scott Mlyn | CNBC

The company is also facing uncertainty as President Donald Trump has threatened to put new tariffs on imported furniture.

In late August, the president said his administration was conducting a 50-day investigation to establish a yet-to-be-determined tariff rate on imported furniture. The move is meant to “bring the furniture business back” to the U.S., Trump added at the time.

“Just when you might have thought the tariff conversation was complete, the announcement of a new furniture investigation and the possibility for additional furniture tariffs, on top of existing furniture tariffs, and incremental steel and aluminum tariffs were introduced with the goal of returning furniture manufacturing back to America,” Friedman wrote. “We believe most in our industry hope that this investigation surfaces the difficulty of that task, as current manufacturing for high quality wood or metal furniture does not exist at scale in America.”

RH’s second-quarter earnings report, including its significant global tariffs hit, did not include any estimates of what changes the company might see if Trump follows through with the furniture tariff. The company is continuing to shift operations out of China and searching for alternatives to its India manufacturing.

“While there remains uncertainty until tariff investigations are complete, we have proven we are well positioned to compete favorably in any market condition,” Friedman wrote.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/12/rh-earnings-tariffs.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2708+0.48%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219+4.28%
MAY
MAY$0.04429+2.66%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.37463+14.94%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1058+18.15%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2101+2.23%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share
Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

UK trade lobby groups are urging the inclusion of blockchain in the Tech Bridge agenda in collaboration with the U.S.
Union
U$0.00916-3.87%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.942+2.22%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11256+2.94%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 00:46
Share

Trending News

More

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

PA Daily | Infini was hacked, and about $49.5 million was stolen; Pump.fun is suspected to be internally testing the AMM liquidity pool

Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet