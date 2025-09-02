Riding higher in wave III [Video]

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 04:57
NEAR
NEAR$2.334-1.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016387-12.83%
Grand Base
GRAND$0.298--%

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is a leading precious metals mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The compnay specializes in the exploration, development, and production of silver and gold. Operating primarily in the Americas, the company owns and manages a portfolio of high-quality mines in countries such as Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, and Argentina. Below we will look at the Elliott Wave technical outlook for the company:

PAAS monthly Elliott Wave chart

The monthly Elliott Wave analysis for Pan American Silver (PAAS) indicates that the stock completed wave ((II)) of the grand super cycle degree at $5.89. It has since begun rallying in wave ((III)), which is unfolding as an impulse. From the wave ((II)) low, wave (I) peaked at $40.11, followed by a corrective wave (II) that bottomed at $12.16. The stock has resumed its upward trajectory in wave (III). Within this wave, wave I reached $28.60, with a subsequent wave II pullback concluding at $20.55. As long as the $5.89 pivot low remains intact, expect pullbacks to attract buyers in a 3, 7, or 11-swing structure, supporting further upside potential.

PAAS daily Elliott Wave chart

The daily Elliott Wave analysis for Pan American Silver (PAAS) indicates that the rally from the February 13, 2024, low completed wave I at $27.47. It was then followed by a wave II pullback that ended at $20.55. The stock has since resumed its upward trend in wave III, unfolding as an impulse. From the wave II low, wave ((1)) peaked at $28.60, with a corrective wave ((2)) concluding at $22.08. The stock then continued higher, with wave (1) reaching $31.03 and a wave (2) pullback ending at $26.77. In the near term, as long as the $20.55 low holds, expect pullbacks to find support in a 3, 7, or 11-swing structure, favoring further upside.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/paas-elliott-wave-forecast-riding-higher-in-wave-iii-video-202509011325

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

El Salvador Fortifies Bitcoin Treasury Amid Quantum Threat Fears — Is This a Warning?

El Salvador Fortifies Bitcoin Treasury Amid Quantum Threat Fears — Is This a Warning?

El Salvador, the world’s first nation to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, has moved to strengthen the security of its national cryptocurrency reserve amid growing concerns over the threat posed by quantum computing. On Friday, the National Bitcoin Office announced that it had split the country’s holdings, currently 6,284 BTC valued at more than $682 million, into 14 separate addresses. Until now, the government’s Bitcoin treasury had been stored in a single address, a practice often criticized by security experts for exposing public keys to potential long-term vulnerabilities. El Salvador Unveils Public Dashboard for Bitcoin Reserves After Redistribution The office, which operates under the direction of pro-Bitcoin President Nayib Bukele, said the redistribution was part of a broader initiative to enhance the long-term safety of El Salvador’s “National Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.” Officials emphasized that the move aligns with best practices in Bitcoin custody and also reflects preparations for the looming security risks posed by advancements in quantum computing. Quantum computers, unlike traditional machines that process data in binary 0s and 1s, use “qubits,” which can exist in multiple states simultaneously. This allows them to process vast amounts of data at unprecedented speeds. For Bitcoin, the concern centers on Shor’s algorithm, a mathematical technique demonstrated in 1999 that, if deployed on a sufficiently powerful quantum computer, could break the elliptic curve cryptography (ECDSA) securing Bitcoin’s public and private keys. The threat is particularly acute for addresses whose public keys have already been revealed through transactions. Once a Bitcoin transaction is broadcast, the public key becomes visible on the blockchain, theoretically giving a quantum adversary the ability to calculate the private key and redirect funds before a transaction confirms.Source: Bitcoin Office By splitting funds across multiple unused addresses, each holding no more than 500 BTC, El Salvador has reduced the potential fallout of a future quantum attack. An unused Bitcoin address, whose public key remains hidden, is significantly less exposed. The government said it would maintain transparency through a new public dashboard cataloging all reserve addresses, preserving visibility without relying on a single wallet. Up to 7M BTC Vulnerable to Quantum Attacks, Researchers Say The decision reflects rising urgency in the broader crypto sector regarding quantum threats. Cybersecurity specialists estimate that around 30% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply, roughly 6 to 7 million BTC, remains vulnerable in older address formats that directly expose public keys. Researchers from Deloitte have suggested that as much as a quarter of all Bitcoin could eventually be at risk if quantum machines mature faster than expected. Warnings from industry veterans have also intensified. In July, David Carvalho, CEO of Naoris Protocol and a former ethical hacker, cautioned that adversaries may already be harvesting blockchain data under a “harvest now, decrypt later” strategy, storing encrypted records today in anticipation of decrypting them with future quantum tools. He suggested that such capabilities may emerge within years rather than decades, contradicting more conservative estimates placing “Q-day” between 2027 and the mid-2030s. The security overhaul also comes as quantum research accelerates worldwide. Tech giants including IBM, Google, and Microsoft are pushing toward quantum processors with millions of qubits, a development that could dramatically shorten the timeline for breaking existing encryption standards. U.S. federal agencies such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have been calling for adoption of quantum-resistant algorithms since 2022. Financial institutions have begun acknowledging the risks. BlackRock has highlighted quantum computing in filings for its Bitcoin ETF, while Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has also warned about the potential exposure of inactive Bitcoin wallets. Bukele’s Daily Bitcoin Buy Claims Contradicted by IMF Review El Salvador’s embrace of Bitcoin continues to evolve on multiple fronts, though recent disclosures suggest a more measured approach than President Nayib Bukele has long projected. On July 15, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released its first formal review of El Salvador’s Bitcoin program since approving a $1.4 billion loan in December 2024. The report contradicted Bukele’s public claims of buying one Bitcoin per day, revealing that no new acquisitions have been made since February 2025. Central Bank President Douglas Pablo Rodríguez Fuentes and Finance Minister Jerson Rogelio Posada Molina confirmed in a signed letter that “the stock of Bitcoins held by the public sector remains unchanged.” On-chain movements observed in recent months, the IMF clarified, were internal transfers between hot and cold wallets, not fresh purchases. Assets gained through seizures or reallocations were similarly excluded from state-backed buys. The IMF praised the government’s pivot, calling the changes an important step toward reducing fiscal risk and improving transparency. Among the reforms is a gradual withdrawal from public management of Bitcoin-related services. The Chivo wallet, once promoted as a flagship adoption tool, will be privatized and removed from government oversight by July 2025. Officials say this shift reduces strain on public finances while keeping the wallet operational under private control. At the same time, El Salvador continues to position itself as a symbolic leader in Bitcoin adoption. In August, the government launched “What is Money?”, a financial literacy program aimed at children as young as seven. It also announced Bitcoin Histórico, a global summit framed as both a celebration of monetary sovereignty and a milestone in digital transformation
ELYSIA
EL$0.004223-4.67%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.003905-1.81%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/02 06:14
Share
Ethereum Price Setup Mirrors 2021 Surge as ETFs Absorb 286K ETH – Is $10K Next?

Ethereum Price Setup Mirrors 2021 Surge as ETFs Absorb 286K ETH – Is $10K Next?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016392-12.84%
Ethereum
ETH$4,297.02-1.97%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 05:27
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: My UX improvements for Flipper Zero (9/1/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: My UX improvements for Flipper Zero (9/1/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 1, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Google Unveils New Logo Design in 2015, Germany invades Poland, starting World War II in 1939, Toyota Debuts Luxury Lexus Brand in 1989, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Refactoring 033 - Removing Redundant or Unused Annotations to My UX improvements for Flipper Zero, let’s dive right in. Can ChatGpt Outperform the Market? Week 3 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Eyewatering gains... Read More. Why Retro-Identification Is the Key to Efficient Behavioural Research in Animals By @imagerecognition [ 4 Min read ] Discover how retro-identification increases the effectiveness of animal behavior research, reducing wasted annotation and boosting accuracy. Read More. The MIT Professors Guide to Speaking That Actually Works By @redim [ 6 Min read ] MIT Professor Winstons research-backed speaking techniques: eliminate distractions, use the 5S framework, and make your ideas unforgettable with practical tips Read More. My UX improvements for Flipper Zero By @kristinazima [ 5 Min read ] My 7 tips to improve the UX of Flipper Zero — making it easier for new users to get started. Read More. Refactoring 033 - Removing Redundant or Unused Annotations By @mcsee [ 3 Min read ] Make your code simpler and more maintainable by removing redundant or unused annotations. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004383-4.17%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/02 00:03
Share

Trending News

More

El Salvador Fortifies Bitcoin Treasury Amid Quantum Threat Fears — Is This a Warning?

Ethereum Price Setup Mirrors 2021 Surge as ETFs Absorb 286K ETH – Is $10K Next?

The HackerNoon Newsletter: My UX improvements for Flipper Zero (9/1/2025)

XRP stays muted amid 3iQ, Purpose and Evolve XRP ETFs debut in Canada

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year