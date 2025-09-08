Rihanna Charts Several New Top 10s As Fans Return To An Older Song

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 23:52
Rihanna’s 2007 album cut “Breakin’ Dishes” hits No. 6 on Billboard’s Dance Digital Song Sales chart and debuts at No. 7 on the Dance Streaming Songs list. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: Rihanna attends the FENTY x PUMA sneaker launch party at NeueHouse Los Angeles on December 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage,)

Rihanna’s catalog is filled with hit singles, as she is one of the most successful artists of all time when it comes to charting songs in America. With so many massive blockbusters, it’s easy to forget some of her album cuts that were never promoted as singles. One of those tracks, “Breakin’ Dishes,” became a viral sensation months ago and managed to reach a number of charts for the first time, including some that didn’t exist nearly 20 years ago when it was first released.

Ever since “Breakin’ Dishes” went viral, the tune has risen and fallen in popularity, and this frame is a big one for the fan-favorite. Rihanna scores several new top 10 hits on Billboard rankings with the years-old cut — and she does so in different ways.

“Breakin’ Dishes” Rockets Into the Top 10

Last week, “Breakin’ Dishes” debuted on the Dance Digital Song Sales chart at No. 14. The list of the bestselling dance tracks in the country only features 15 spaces, and it barely made it onto the tally. This frame, it rockets to No. 6, entering the top 10 for the first time.

Rihanna Adds Another Top 10 to Her Sales Record

Rihanna earns her eleventh top 10 on the Dance Digital Song Sales tally. Three of those cuts have gone all the way to No. 1, including “This Is What You Came For” with Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna, “Where Have You Been,” and “Friend of Mine,” earlier this year. Just one tune — “SOS” — fell short of the highest tier, peaking at No. 14.

A New Entry on Dance Streaming Songs

“Breakin’ Dishes” also finds success on another chart this frame, as the cut is new to the top 10 on the Dance Streaming Songs ranking, though not by climbing into the region. Instead, Rihanna’s years-old release debuts at No. 7.

Rihanna Scores a Milestone Win

The arrival of “Breakin’ Dishes” gives Rihanna her milestone tenth appearance on the Dance Streaming Songs tally and her ninth top 10. It also stands as the third-highest debut of the week, following Doja Cat’s “Jealous Type” at No. 3 and Stray Kids’ “Ceremony” at No. 5.

A Long-Overlooked Album Cut Gets Its Moment

Rihanna first released “Breakin’ Dishes” in 2007, and it was included on Good Girl Gone Bad but was never pushed as a single. That collection produced smashes like “Umbrella,” “Shut Up and Drive,” “Don’t Stop the Music,” and “Rehab,” so at the time, “Breakin’ Dishes” was overlooked. Now, more than 15 years later, it’s finally earning its moment in the spotlight.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/08/rihanna-charts-several-new-top-10s-as-fans-return-to-an-older-song/

