Rihanna Climbs Again With A Once-Forgotten Album Track That’s Now A Hit

Rihanna’s 2007 deep cut “Breakin’ Dishes” climbs to No. 31 on the Official Singles chart, scoring new U.K. peaks nearly two decades after Good Girl Gone Bad. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 10: Rihanna attends the Savage X Fenty Celebration of Lavish Lace Debut at Nordstrom Century City on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty
Rihanna released “Breakin’ Dishes” back in 2007, but the track was never a single. Instead, it was simply another cut featured on her massive album Good Girl Gone Bad. That set helped turn her from a musician with several hits into a proper pop superstar all around the world.
While “Breakin’ Dishes” was overshadowed at the time it was unleashed, the public made it a surprise hit earlier in 2025. Months after first reaching the charts in the United Kingdom, “Breakin’ Dishes” is surging once again and becoming a surprise smash for Rihanna.
“Breakin’ Dishes” Climbs to New Highs
Rihanna’s song rises to new peaks on two of the three charts it appears on in the U.K. “Breakin’ Dishes” debuted at No. 40 on the Official Singles chart just days ago, which ranks the most consumed songs in the U.K. by blending sales and streams. This frame it rises to No. 31.
Streaming Growth Powers the Song
At the same time, “Breakin’ Dishes” also improves on the Official Streaming chart, as plays on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and others are largely fueling the decade-plus-old tune’s climb. Its leap on that list is more conservative, as it started at No. 89 last week and it is now up to No. 86.
Rihanna’s Hip-Hop and R&B Hit
“Breakin’ Dishes” broke into the top 10 on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles chart last week for the first time, climbing from No. 11 to No. 7. That remains its all-time peak, and it holds in that spot for a second frame.
“Breakin’ Dishes” Remains a Consistent Winner
“Breakin’ Dishes” has thus far only spent two weeks on the Official Singles and Official Streaming charts, but it is now up to 19 stays on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles tally. Rihanna’s tune debuted on the list at No. 40 in January of this year after going viral suddenly.
Boosting Good Girl Gone Bad
The rise of “Breakin’ Dishes” helps Good Girl Gone Bad ascend as well. The full-length lifts three spaces to No. 53 on the Official Albums Streaming tally and pushes four spots north to No. 65 on the Official Albums chart. The set has now spent almost 200 weeks on both rosters.
Rihanna’s Other Wins on the Hip-Hop and R&B Chart
“Breakin’ Dishes” is one of five Rihanna cuts on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles chart at the moment. “Stay” with Mikky Ekko, “Don’t Stop the Music,” “S&M,” and “Love the Way You Lie” with Eminem sit at Nos. 25, 29, 31, and 32, respectively.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/10/rihanna-climbs-again-with-a-once-forgotten-album-track-thats-now-a-hit/