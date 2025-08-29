Rihanna’s Singles Are Taking The Charts By Storm Again — Years After Their Release

Rihanna lands five hits on the Official Hip-Hop & R&B Singles chart this week, led by “Breakin’ Dishes” at a new peak of No. 11, while “S&M” and “Don’t Stop the Music” return. PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Rihanna attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images

Throughout her career, Rihanna has tried her hand at a multitude of genres, and enjoyed great success with many styles of music. In the United Kingdom, the Official Charts Company labels much of her output as hip-hop or R&B, which isn’t always necessarily true, but that categorization has helped her become one of the more successful musicians on one particular list.

Several of Rihanna’s most famous songs find their way back to the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles chart this frame, upping her current count of smashes significantly even though she’s not pushing anything new.

Three Rihanna Songs Return Together

A trio of Rihanna tracks reappear on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles chart this week. “Breakin’ Dishes” leads that group as it reenters at No. 11. “Don’t Stop the Music” and “S&M” also soar back in, coming in at Nos. 29 and 33, respectively.

“Breakin’ Dishes” Becomes a Bigger Hit Than Ever Before

Among that bunch, “Breakin’ Dishes” is not just the biggest hit at the moment, it’s also enjoying a very special frame. The decade-old cut reaches a new high point as it barely misses out on giving Rihanna another top 10.

“Stay” and “Love the Way You Lie”

The superstar actually claims five spaces on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles chart at the moment, which is huge, considering the list only features 40 positions. In addition to “Breakin’ Dishes,” “Don’t Stop the Music,” and “S&M,” “Stay” featuring Mikky Ekko is steady at No. 34. Just two spaces further south comes “Love the Way You Lie,” one of her biggest hits with Eminem.

“Love the Way You Lie” with Eminem Leads

Among Rihanna’s five smashes currently on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles chart, “Love the Way You Lie” is the longest-running, with 143 stays on the tally. “Stay” has also cracked triple-digit weeks, as it is now at 117.

So far, only “Breaking Dishes” has failed to enter the top 10 — and it almost does so this frame. “Stay” missed No. 1 by a single space, while “Don’t Stop the Music,” “S&M,” and “Love the Way You Lie” have all conquered the ranking in the past.

“We Found Love” with Calvin Harris

Looking across all the U.K. charts, Rihanna scores a total of half a dozen hits. Over on the Official Dance Singles tally, she joins Calvin Harris on “We Found Love,” which is comfortable once again at No. 27 in its two-hundred-and-forty-fifth frame on the genre-specific ranking.