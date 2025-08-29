Rihanna’s Singles Are Taking The Charts By Storm Again — Years After Their Release

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 02:47
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16703+2.51%
B
B$0.68873+18.95%
MemeCore
M$0.41227-1.20%
Threshold
T$0.01635-0.06%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4872-1.23%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01306+0.77%

Rihanna lands five hits on the Official Hip-Hop & R&B Singles chart this week, led by “Breakin’ Dishes” at a new peak of No. 11, while “S&M” and “Don’t Stop the Music” return. PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Rihanna attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Corbis via Getty Images

Throughout her career, Rihanna has tried her hand at a multitude of genres, and enjoyed great success with many styles of music. In the United Kingdom, the Official Charts Company labels much of her output as hip-hop or R&B, which isn’t always necessarily true, but that categorization has helped her become one of the more successful musicians on one particular list.

Several of Rihanna’s most famous songs find their way back to the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles chart this frame, upping her current count of smashes significantly even though she’s not pushing anything new.

Three Rihanna Songs Return Together

A trio of Rihanna tracks reappear on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles chart this week. “Breakin’ Dishes” leads that group as it reenters at No. 11. “Don’t Stop the Music” and “S&M” also soar back in, coming in at Nos. 29 and 33, respectively.

“Breakin’ Dishes” Becomes a Bigger Hit Than Ever Before

Among that bunch, “Breakin’ Dishes” is not just the biggest hit at the moment, it’s also enjoying a very special frame. The decade-old cut reaches a new high point as it barely misses out on giving Rihanna another top 10.

“Stay” and “Love the Way You Lie”

The superstar actually claims five spaces on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles chart at the moment, which is huge, considering the list only features 40 positions. In addition to “Breakin’ Dishes,” “Don’t Stop the Music,” and “S&M,” “Stay” featuring Mikky Ekko is steady at No. 34. Just two spaces further south comes “Love the Way You Lie,” one of her biggest hits with Eminem.

“Love the Way You Lie” with Eminem Leads

Among Rihanna’s five smashes currently on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles chart, “Love the Way You Lie” is the longest-running, with 143 stays on the tally. “Stay” has also cracked triple-digit weeks, as it is now at 117.

So far, only “Breaking Dishes” has failed to enter the top 10 — and it almost does so this frame. “Stay” missed No. 1 by a single space, while “Don’t Stop the Music,” “S&M,” and “Love the Way You Lie” have all conquered the ranking in the past.

“We Found Love” with Calvin Harris

Looking across all the U.K. charts, Rihanna scores a total of half a dozen hits. Over on the Official Dance Singles tally, she joins Calvin Harris on “We Found Love,” which is comfortable once again at No. 27 in its two-hundred-and-forty-fifth frame on the genre-specific ranking.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/28/rihannas-singles-are-taking-the-charts-by-storm-again—years-after-their-release/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

USD₮ on Bitcoin debuts on RGB: Tether announces the arrival of its stablecoin in native version, with lighter transactions.
SphereX
HERE$0.0004+12.04%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/28 21:27
Share
Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

Morgen wordt erop of eronder voor Bitcoin (BTC). De tijd voor de favoriete inflatiemeter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank is weer aangebroken, en dit keer lijken de cijfers belangrijker te zijn dan ooit.  Inflatiedata is nu belangrijker dan ooit Het gaat hier om de zogenoemde PCE-prijsindex, wat staat voor Personal Consumption Expenditures. Het meet hoe de prijzen van goeden en diensten die Amerikanen consumeren veranderen.  De Federal Reserve (Amerikaanse centrale bank) geeft de voorkeur aan de PCE boven de meer bekende CPI (consumentenprijsindex) omdat het een groter scala aan uitgaven dekt en zich sneller aanpast aan veranderend consumptiegedrag. Naast de CPI hebben we ook nog de PPI (producentenprijsindex). Deze inflatiemeter zorgde twee weken terug voor een grote crash op de cryptomarkt. De prijzen voor producenten stegen veel harder dan verwacht. Omdat hogere kosten bij producenten vaak doorberekend worden aan de consument, zouden we dit terug kunnen zien bij de inflatiemeters voor consumenten. Dat is precies waar men nu bang voor is. Want we weten dat de centrale bank zich al een tijdje zorgen maakt voor een nieuwe opleving. Hoewel voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week in een persconferentie zei dat de zorgen om de verzwakkende arbeidsmarkt groter zijn geworden, is inflatie nog altijd iets om in de gaten te houden. Investeerders wachten al sinds december vorig jaar op een nieuwe renteverlaging. Door de woorden van Powell lijkt de kans groot dat de beleidsmakers volgende maand de economie weer aan gaan jagen. Maar dan moeten er geen gekke dingen gebeuren wat betreft de inflatie.  Zo kan BTC reageren morgen Hieronder de verwachtingen voor de nieuwe lading inflatiecijfers van de maand juli: PCE-cijfers Verwachting Vorige (juni) PCE Prijsindex (jaarlijks) 2,6 procent 2,6 procent PCE prijsindex (maandelijks) 0,2 procent 0,3 procent Kern PCE Prijsindex (jaarlijks) 2,9 procent 2,8 procent Kern PCE Prijsindex (maandelijks) 0,3 procent 0,3 procent. Bij de kern-variant worden de volatiele onderdelen voedsel en energie weggelaten. Dit zijn de belangrijkste cijfers. Als de data lager binnenkomt dan verwacht, dan zou het logisch zijn als bitcoin reageert met een koersstijging. Hogere cijfers zouden de kans op een renteverlaging wat drukken en dus juist voor een daling kunnen zorgen.  Om 14:30 uur Nederlandse tijd weten we wat het allemaal is geworden. Het zou mooi zijn als bitcoin in ieder geval boven de 112.000 dollar weet te blijven. Bij een stijging is de zone 115.000 dollar de eerstvolgende weerstand.    Het bericht Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,945.98-0.39%
Constellation
DAG$0.03348-6.27%
ArchLoot
AL$0.079-1.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 02:16
Share
XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Reach $8, FindMining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Reach $8, FindMining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

FindMining today announced the world’s first XRP mobile mining app, which allows users to seamlessly participate remotely in mining rigs for major cryptocurrencies like BTC using XRP without the need for additional equipment or specialized skills.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,945.98-0.39%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003569+0.67%
XRP
XRP$2.9533-2.07%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 02:17
Share

Trending News

More

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Reach $8, FindMining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

Doctors Relying on AI Became 20% Worse at Spotting Health Risks, Study Finds

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor