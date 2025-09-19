Rihanna’s Surprise Viral Hit Ties Her Previous No. 1 Smash

“Breakin’ Dishes,” a viral revival from Rihanna’s Good Girl Gone Bad era, ties “Diamonds” as her fourth-highest Billboard Global Excl. U.S. entry at No. 71. LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: Rihanna attends the launch of Fenty Hair exclusively at Selfridges on September 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Selfridges & Fenty Hair) Dave Benett/Getty Images for Selfridges & Fenty Hair

When Rihanna released her song “Breakin’ Dishes” back in 2007, the track didn’t make much of an impact on the Billboard charts. Back then, it was unusual for compositions not pushed as singles to impact the weekly tallies. That is no longer the case, as streams and digital sales now play a huge role in where any piece of music lies.

Throughout 2025, “Breakin’ Dishes” has become something of a surprise sleeper hit after going viral. Fans, and even those who didn’t know the tune from its Good Girl Gone Bad era heyday, have turned to the tune and made it a win on several Billboard rankings. This frame, “Breakin’ Dishes” climbs on both of the company’s global rosters and ties for a special place within the singer’s discography as it ascends.

“Breakin’ Dishes” Hits a New High

“Breakin’ Dishes” improves to a new all-time high point on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. This frame, the track jumps from No. 89 to No. 71 in its eleventh stay on the roster.

“Breakin’ Dishes” Ties Rihanna’s “Diamonds”

Now that “Breaking Dishes” has reached No. 71, the tune ties as Rihanna’s fourth-highest-rising hit of all time on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. It is currently matched with “Diamonds,” which reached that position in February 2023 and which has spent 23 frames somewhere on the roster.

Rihanna’s Worldwide Top 10s

So far, Rihanna has only claimed one top 10 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., which ranks the most-consumed songs all around the planet, excluding sales and streams from American listeners. “Lift Me Up,” which she wrote and recorded for the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, opened at No. 3 in the fall of 2022. Below that rung, smashes “We Found Love” with Calvin Harris and “Umbrella” alongside Jay-Z peaked at Nos. 60 and 66, respectively, ahead of both “Diamonds” and “Breakin’ Dishes.”

“Love the Way You Lie” and “Stay”

Billboard only introduced the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and Billboard Global 200 in 2020, long after many of Rihanna’s songs had become huge hits. By that point, she hadn’t released an album in almost half a decade, and most of her biggest smashes had been shared years prior. Several of Rihanna’s most popular cuts, including “Where Have You Been,” “Love the Way You Lie” with Eminem, “Stay” with Mikky Ekko, and “Only Girl (In the World),” have also landed on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., but none of them have ever cracked the upper half of the 200-spot roster.

Rihanna’s “Breaking Dishes” Climbs Everywhere

“Breakin’ Dishes” also appears on the Billboard Global 200 – and in a loftier position when compared to the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. On that tally, “Breakin’ Dishes” jumps from No. 76 to No. 68, which also marks a new high point for Rihanna’s 2007 cut.