Riot produced 477 bitcoins in August, bringing its total holdings to 19,309.

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to GlobeNewswire, Riot Platforms released its production and operational data for August 2025. The company produced 477 bitcoins that month, a 48% increase year-over-year and a record high for the month. The company's total holdings reached 19,309 bitcoins, with total deployed hashrate increasing to 36.4 exahashes per second (EH/s) and total electricity costs remaining at 2.6 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh). Riot's net revenue from bitcoin sales in August was $51.8 million.
