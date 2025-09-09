Ripple and BBVA collaborate to enhance crypto services in Spain

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 19:47
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01703+0.94%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004928+2.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10052+1.55%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.00032+2.00%
Movement
MOVE$0.1269+4.87%

Ripple has expanded its European footprint by joining forces with Spanish banking giant BBVA to introduce a digital asset custody service.

Announced on Sept. 9, the initiative extends Ripple’s institutional custody platform into Spain, giving BBVA the tools to store and manage cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets securely.

BBVA can scale its digital asset offering by deploying Ripple’s custody technology while staying within strict regulatory and security standards. The service positions the bank to meet rising demand from customers who want direct access to crypto without relying on third-party intermediaries.

This move comes as BBVA rolls out retail services for Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody in Spain. The bank’s customers can now buy, sell, and hold the two top cryptocurrencies directly through its mobile application.

BBVA said it has disclosed the new retail offering to Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The bank stressed that all services are designed to comply with the EU’s new Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) law, meaning customers initiate transactions themselves through the app.

MiCA compliance

Ripple’s European managing director, Cassie Craddock, said these developments reflect the market impact of MiCA among traditional European banks. With MiCA now in place, she explained, banks across the bloc feel more confident about launching digital asset services that customers have requested.

BBVA executives echoed this sentiment, while adding that the partnership allows the bank to expand its end-to-end crypto services

Francisco Maroto, who leads BBVA’s digital asset unit, noted that Ripple’s custody system offers the operational reliability and security needed to build customer trust.

He added:

This collaboration follows earlier projects between Ripple and BBVA in Turkey and Switzerland.

Notably, BBVA’s Switzerland had previously collaborated with Ripple-owned Metaco to build its digital asset operations in 2023.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/ripple-partners-with-bbva-to-launch-digital-asset-custody-in-spain/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

PANews reported on September 9th that according to Bloomberg, US Republican Senator Zachary Nunn called on the federal government to investigate Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturers Bitmain and Cango Inc., claiming their growing US operations could pose a national security risk. Nunn noted that Bitmain and Cango "appear to be expanding their US operations through complex ownership structures and financing arrangements, with potential lack of transparency for regulators and the public." Representatives from both Bitmain and Cango responded by stating that they strictly abide by all US laws and have no ties to any government or state-owned enterprise. Bitmain stated that it was aware of rumors regarding its planned acquisition of Cango, but that "these rumors are completely untrue." It also denied exploring direct ownership of US power plants and called the suggestion that its mining equipment could impact infrastructure "unfounded." Cango stated that it does not comment on "market rumors" or potential mergers and acquisitions. Nunn requested an investigation by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an interagency panel chaired by Bessent. The panel reviews national security risks posed by foreign companies entering the U.S. market. Nunn urged CFIUS to investigate several specific allegations, including "potential ties" between Cango and foreign government actors, Bitmain's "potential acquisition" of Cango, and Cango's electricity use in the United States. Nunn serves on a congressional subcommittee that examines U.S.-China competition in the defense, technology, and economic sectors.
Union
U$0.00974-1.81%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.005899+25.45%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06306-3.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 20:42
Share
Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

PANews reported on June 19 that Fetch.ai CEO and founder Humayun Sheikh announced that the platform's practicality has been significantly improved due to the increased use of ASI1 and proxy
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01304+0.69%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1502+19.11%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.082-13.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:14
Share
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.2971-0.41%
MAY
MAY$0.04256+2.77%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Vietnam Embarks on Five-Year Crypto Trading Pilot Program

Sources: Stablecoin issuer Figure plans to increase IPO size and pricing range