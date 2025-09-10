News

Ripple and BBVA partnered to offer secure Bitcoin and Ethereum storage for Spanish customers.

BBVA uses Ripple’s tech to meet EU’s MiCA rules, ensuring safe and legal crypto services.

This deal builds on past Ripple-BBVA collaborations in Switzerland and Turkey.

Ripple, a company that’s big in crypto tech, just teamed up with BBVA. One of Spain’s biggest banks, to help traders store and trade Bitcoin and Ethereum.

They announced this deal today, September 9, 2025. And it lets BBVA use Ripple’s tools to offer these services to its regular customers in Spain. It’s part of a bigger shift where European banks are getting into crypto, thanks to new EU rules called MiCA that make it easier to do so.

Banks Stepping into Crypto

With Ripple’s help, BBVA’s customers in Spain can now hold and trade Bitcoin and Ethereum without worrying about safety or breaking any rules. This isn’t the first time Ripple and BBVA have worked together, they’ve done deals like this in Switzerland and Turkey before.

Last year, BBVA’s Turkish branch, called Garanti BBVA Digital Assets, rolled out a crypto wallet and trading option on its mobile app. By using Ripple and IBM to keep everything secure and running well. The EU’s new MiCA rules are opening the door for more banks to offer crypto, and BBVA’s jumping in.

Cassie Craddock, who heads Ripple’s Europe team, said this partnership lets BBVA give its customers crypto options that are safe and legal. Ripple has been in the game for over 10 years and has more than 60 licenses worldwide. So they know how to guide banks like BBVA into crypto.

Regular banks are getting into crypto on their own. Leaning on solid tech like Ripple’s to make digital cash feel just like everyday banking.