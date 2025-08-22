Ripple and SBI Push RLUSD Stablecoin Into Japan’s $300B Market

By: Coinstats
2025/08/22 13:04
Humanity
H$0.03038-2.12%
U
U$0.0126-18.70%
Safe Road Club
SRC$0.002104+0.09%
Vice
VICE$0.01249+0.16%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004838-1.46%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03818-0.02%
Why SBI Holdings Is CRITICAL for Ripple (XRP) Global Expansion

The post Ripple and SBI Push RLUSD Stablecoin Into Japan’s $300B Market appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

When Ripple first announced plans to enter the stablecoin market earlier this year, many wondered where its enterprise-focused coin would land first. Now, that question has been answered: Japan. Ripple and long-time partner SBI Holdings have signed a memorandum of understanding to distribute Ripple USD (RLUSD) through SBI VC Trade, one of Japan’s licensed Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Providers.

Why Japan Matters

Japan has become a critical proving ground for new crypto and blockchain applications. It is one of the few countries with a clear licensing framework for stablecoins, giving firms like SBI VC Trade a head start in bringing products to market. By positioning RLUSD here, Ripple gains a regulatory-friendly entry point into Asia, while SBI strengthens its reputation as the first Japanese firm to actively handle stablecoins under official licensing.

“Introducing RLUSD is not just about expanding choice. It’s a major step forward for reliability and convenience in the Japanese market and a key milestone in the convergence of finance and digital technology,”  said Tomohiko Kondo, CEO of SBI VC Trade. 

Building Trust in Stablecoins

The global stablecoin market is already valued at nearly $300 billion and is projected to reach trillions in the coming years. But not all coins are created equal. RLUSD, Ripple insists, is built to institutional standards: fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term government bonds, and cash equivalents. Independent attestations from third-party accountants are meant to reassure regulators and financial institutions that this is not another “trust me” coin.

Jack McDonald, Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, framed the partnership as a broader vision: “Our work with SBI has always been about building a trusted and compliant financial future. RLUSD is designed as an industry standard, a bridge between traditional finance and DeFi. We believe Japan will help set the benchmark for how stablecoins should work.”

What Comes Next

The rollout of RLUSD in Japan is targeted for the first quarter of 2026, with SBI VC Trade leading distribution. For Ripple, this marks not only an expansion of its product portfolio beyond payments and custody, but also a chance to directly compete with giants like USDT and USDC in Asia. 

Japan’s stablecoin rules, paired with the credibility of Ripple and the deep reach of SBI’s financial network, create a powerful stage for RLUSD. If adoption takes off, the partnership could turn Japan into a global showcase for how compliant stablecoins can scale.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to fulfill our responsibilities

Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to fulfill our responsibilities

PANews reported on June 25 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to perform our duties.
U
U$0.0126-18.70%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000844+48.59%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0723+0.69%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 23:23
Share
Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Geopolitical tensions have so far failed to significantly move the crypto market. However, this could change if tensions escalate.
Threshold
T$0.0159-1.30%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00226484-0.39%
Movement
MOVE$0.1271-1.47%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 04:25
Share
DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

The US Justice Department said it will not prosecute developers who build decentralized crypto platforms in good faith without criminal intent.
Threshold
T$0.0159-1.30%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007817-3.21%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001849-1.38%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 12:32
Share

Trending News

More

Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to fulfill our responsibilities

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

EU Explores Ethereum or Solana for Digital Euro as US Stablecoin Law Raises Pressure: Report

Unlocking MicroStrategy’s Brilliant Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy