Ripple and Securitize Unlock $700M RLUSD Liquidity with BlackRock and VanEck Funds

Ripple and Securitize introduce a smart contract enabling BUIDL and VBILL investors to swap into RLUSD instantly.

RLUSD, Ripple’s enterprise-grade stablecoin, has already reached over $700 million in market cap.

The move strengthens tokenized assets’ role in bridging traditional finance with on-chain markets.

Ripple has announced a major step in institutional adoption of blockchain with its latest partnership with Securitize. The collaboration introduces a smart contract that allows investors in BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) and VanEck’s Treasury Fund (VBILL) to exchange their shares for Ripple USD (RLUSD) at any time.

This development offers around-the-clock access to liquidity while ensuring investors continue to earn yield from tokenized treasury assets. According to Ripple’s senior vice president, Jack McDonald, RLUSD was designed specifically for institutional use, providing stability and compliance alongside efficiency.

With RLUSD now integrated into tokenized short-term treasury funds, both traditional investors and DeFi participants gain a more seamless way to move between on-chain and off-chain assets. RLUSD for BUIDL is already available, while support for VBILL is expected in the coming days.

Expanding Utility for Tokenized Assets

BlackRock and VanEck entered the blockchain space with their first tokenized funds, BUIDL and VBILL, both issued on public blockchains. By allowing instant conversion into RLUSD, investors not only retain their exposure to tokenized yields but also unlock broader DeFi strategies, further strengthening the appeal of digital assets.

Carlos Domingo, CEO of Securitize, described the collaboration as a breakthrough for automating liquidity in institutional finance. Securitize is also bringing RLUSD to the XRP Ledger (XRPL), expanding access for developers and institutions using Ripple’s ecosystem. This marks the first integration of RLUSD into Securitize’s platform, setting the stage for more tokenized products to follow.

The design of RLUSD emphasizes regulatory safeguards. Each token is backed 1:1 by high-quality liquid assets, managed under strict reserves, and protected by third-party attestations. With redemption rights clearly defined and oversight under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Trust Company Charter, RLUSD aims to meet institutional compliance standards.

Ripple Uses RLUSD in Cross-Border Payments

Since its launch in late 2024, RLUSD has quickly gained traction. It has already surpassed $700 million in market capitalization, supported by integrations across DeFi platforms, liquidity pools, and Ripple’s own cross-border payment solutions. The token now serves as a stable on- and off-ramp for enterprises seeking faster settlement and more efficient treasury management.

This partnership signals a stronger convergence between traditional finance and blockchain, with Ripple positioning RLUSD as a central tool for the growing tokenization market.

Related Reading: XRP Ledger Rockets Into Top 10 With $1B Stablecoin Surge, Ripple Pushes Institutional DeFi