Ripple announces partnership with SBI to distribute RLUSD stablecoin in Japan

PANews reported on August 22nd that Ripple signed a memorandum of understanding with SBI Holdings and its subsidiary SBI VC Trade , planning to distribute the enterprise-grade stablecoin RLUSD in Japan in the first quarter of 2026. RLUSD is fully backed by high-quality reserves, including US dollar deposits and US Treasury bonds, and is audited monthly by a third-party accounting firm. SBI VC Trade has obtained a Japanese electronic payment instrument trading service provider license and was the first to list USDC .

