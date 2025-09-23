The post Ripple CEO Garlinghouse Announces 24/7 RLUSD Redemption for BlackRock, VanEck Tokenized Funds appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Ripple is giving institutional investors a new way to access crypto instantly.

The company just announced a smart contract that allows holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized funds to redeem their shares for Ripple USD (RLUSD) anytime – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

RLUSD Goes Live on Securitize

The integration is happening on Securitize’s tokenization platform, which helps bring traditional financial products onto the blockchain. Investors in BUIDL can now exchange their shares for RLUSD immediately, while VBILL support is coming in the next few days.

It adds a stablecoin off-ramp for tokenized funds, giving investors instant on-chain liquidity while keeping regulatory compliance. It also opens doors to DeFi strategies, offering flexibility without sacrificing security.

Why This Matters

BlackRock and VanEck’s tokenized funds are among the first institutional funds on public blockchains. Until now, converting them into crypto wasn’t easy. RLUSD changes that.

Investors now get a regulated, enterprise-grade stablecoin that is 1:1 USD backed, with strict reserve management, third-party attestations, and clear redemption rights. For institutions, this means faster settlements, programmable liquidity, and an easy path into DeFi.

Real-Time Liquidity for Institutions

RLUSD is already active in DeFi platforms and liquidity pools, integrated with Ripple’s cross-border payments, and has grown to over $700 million in market cap since launching in late 2024.

Integration with the XRP Ledger (XRPL) is coming soon, further expanding its use in enterprise finance.

A Milestone for Institutional Crypto

This integration shows how crypto is bridging traditional finance and blockchain. With RLUSD, tokenized fund investors get instant liquidity, regulatory compliance, and access to on-chain strategies.