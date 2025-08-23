Ripple CEO Hails “New Dawn” as Fed Governors Warm Up to Cryptocurrency

Ripple CEO says regulators now welcome crypto in financial conversations.

Fed governors push proactive approach, easing fears around digital assets.

Ripple closes SEC battle, clearing path for broader crypto adoption.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse says the tide is turning for crypto, describing the moment as “a new dawn.” According to him, discussions at the SALT 2025 investment conference show regulators and investors are far more open to digital assets than before.

He stated that the mood of the discussions has changed immensely. Regulators that initially had a negative attitude toward crypto now see its possibilities and how to use it to build the future of finance.

Also Read: Hong Kong Adopts Toughest Crypto Banking Rules to Lure Global Finance Giants

Federal Reserve Voices Show Softer Tone

A key development supporting this shift is the evolving view of Federal Reserve governors. Governor Michelle Bowman has recently encouraged regulators to forget their excessively conservative attitude. She promoted measures that would allow innovation in the industry.

Governor Christopher Waller also changed his thinking. He stressed that tokenization and smart contracts are some of the blockchain technologies that should not be feared. His remarks indicate a shift towards a more appreciative attitude among policymakers toward digital assets as instruments and not as a threat.

To this trend, the Federal Reserve has phased out its supervision program on cryptocurrency. That ruling is being seen as a move towards the incorporation of digital assets into the broader economy.

Ripple Gains Fresh Momentum

Alongside these broader regulatory changes, Ripple has entered a new phase. The enterprise blockchain company has ended its years-long legal tussle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Earlier today, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit finally closed the case. This decision allows Ripple to continue working without the shadow that has been hanging over it for several years.

With the case behind them, Ripple now has a chance to speed up adoption and increase its influence in global finance. The company considers this moment a turning point, one that is in line with the changing attitude of regulators and policymakers.

Conclusion

Garlinghouse’s remarks and the Fed governors’ changing stance highlight how far the conversation around crypto has moved. Ripple’s legal closure and a warmer regulatory climate together signal what the CEO calls a “new dawn” for the industry.

Also Read: Ripple Finally Wins SEC Battle as Appeals Court Ends Case After 4 Years

The post Ripple CEO Hails “New Dawn” as Fed Governors Warm Up to Cryptocurrency appeared first on 36Crypto.