Ripple CLO Urges Lawmakers to Complete Crypto Regulation Framework

TLDR

Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty urges Congress to finalize clear and consistent crypto regulations for the U.S. market.

Alderoty warns that the lack of clarity is driving crypto activity to jurisdictions with clearer rules.

Consumer adoption of cryptocurrency is growing, with 20% of U.S. adults owning crypto according to a recent survey.

Pew Research found that many Americans lack confidence in current crypto investment methods.

Alderoty calls the fall legislative session a pivotal moment for delivering necessary crypto clarity.

Ripple’s CLO, Stuart Alderoty, urges Washington to act swiftly on crypto regulation. He calls for lawmakers to finalize clear rules, emphasizing the need for predictable oversight in the cryptocurrency market. Alderoty’s comments come as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lists crypto clarity as one of its top priorities.

Ripple CLO Calls for Stronger Crypto Regulation

Alderoty stressed that the lack of clear and consistent rules hinders innovation in the U.S. He warned that uncertainty pushes crypto activities to jurisdictions with clearer regulations.

Alderoty emphasized that clear rules would benefit consumers and help responsible firms thrive in the U.S.

He highlighted that consumer adoption of cryptocurrency is growing. According to a survey by the National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA), approximately 20% of U.S. adults own cryptocurrency. Additionally, data from Chainalysis revealed that Americans transacted over $1 trillion in digital assets in 2024. Alderoty noted that this growth demonstrates the demand for clear regulatory frameworks.

Furthermore, Pew Research found that many Americans lack confidence in the current system. A majority of people believe existing methods of investing, trading, or using crypto are unreliable and unsafe.

Alderoty Says Washington Can Lead Crypto Future

Alderoty argued that Congress must seize this opportunity to provide the necessary clarity for the industry. With market-structure legislation on the table, this fall’s session presents a critical moment.

He pointed out that Ripple, along with other responsible firms, is eager for clear guidelines. With predictable oversight, companies can continue to innovate and build in the U.S. Alderoty emphasized that Washington can prove its ability to lead in shaping the future of financial infrastructure.

The post Ripple CLO Urges Lawmakers to Complete Crypto Regulation Framework appeared first on CoinCentral.