Ripple CTO Claps Back at Litecoin Influencer in Viral XRP vs. LTC Debate

Crypto Twitter is buzzing after a sharp exchange between Ripple CTO David Schwartz and Litecoin influencer @jonnylitecoin reignited an old ‘rivalry’.

What started as a few tweets has now turned into a full-blown debate over proof-of-work, token creation, and which crypto has the stronger future.

Let’s dive in.

XRP Is a “Psychological Operation”

The influencer kicked off the drama with a post questioning XRP’s value and real-world use.

He followed it up with another jab that Litecoin’s value comes from its proof-of-work mining process, which requires real energy and resources, while XRP was created by Ripple without mining or staking – a point he used to question XRP’s legitimacy and long-term value.

Schwartz Defends XRP’s Sustainability

Schwartz fired back with a short but pointed reply.

His response reflected Ripple’s long-running argument that XRP is far more energy-efficient than proof-of-work tokens like Litecoin, a stance Ripple has pushed for years as it promotes XRP as a greener option for payments.

Litecoin’s Official Account Sparked the Feud

The drama traces back to a series of viral posts from the Litecoin Foundation’s official X account, which mocked XRP and its reputation as a bank-focused payments token. One post claimed XRP’s hype was built on “illusion” and even compared it to a comet’s “rotten egg” smell.

“I roast Solana: We laughed, we cried… I roast XRP: Diarrhetic vitriol for 2 full days, threats of legal action,” the account wrote, triggering community rage and calls for a defamation suit from Ripple.

XRP vs. Litecoin: What Market Numbers Say

Behind the social media drama, the numbers show a wide gap. XRP has a fully diluted market cap of about $281 billion, with nearly $1.4 billion in institutional inflows this year. Litecoin’s market cap stands at $8.4 billion with $4.71 million in inflows. XRP also has multiple spot ETF filings, while Litecoin has only two.

Litecoin still holds its ground as “digital silver,” offering low fees and a loyal user base, but XRP’s regulatory clarity, cross-border payments network, and institutional support keep it firmly ahead.

For now, XRP’s ecosystem and market position give it a clear edge. This debate shows crypto’s split vision.