TLDR Ripple CTO David Schwartz believes that DeFi and TradFi are not in conflict and blockchain technology is driving the financial evolution. Schwartz predicts that decentralized finance will capture a significant portion of traditional finance in the coming years. The Ripple CTO highlights the importance of tokenized real-world assets, such as loans and real estate [...] The post Ripple CTO David Schwartz on DeFi’s Future and Tokenized Assets appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Ripple CTO David Schwartz believes that DeFi and TradFi are not in conflict and blockchain technology is driving the financial evolution. Schwartz predicts that decentralized finance will capture a significant portion of traditional finance in the coming years. The Ripple CTO highlights the importance of tokenized real-world assets, such as loans and real estate [...] The post Ripple CTO David Schwartz on DeFi’s Future and Tokenized Assets appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ripple CTO David Schwartz on DeFi’s Future and Tokenized Assets

By: Coincentral
2025/09/26 21:10
DeFi
DEFI$0.00148-6.68%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12187+0.52%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001574+0.31%
RealLink
REAL$0.06351+3.13%

TLDR

  • Ripple CTO David Schwartz believes that DeFi and TradFi are not in conflict and blockchain technology is driving the financial evolution.
  • Schwartz predicts that decentralized finance will capture a significant portion of traditional finance in the coming years.
  • The Ripple CTO highlights the importance of tokenized real-world assets, such as loans and real estate portfolios, in DeFi.
  • Schwartz sees decentralized exchanges as a key component in reshaping financial products and services within the DeFi space.
  • Ripple CTO David Schwartz emphasizes blockchain’s neutrality as a major advantage for institutional adoption and growth in the crypto space.

Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently discussed the future of decentralized finance (DeFi) and its integration with traditional finance (TradFi) during the inaugural episode of the Onchain Economy series. Schwartz explained why DeFi and TradFi are not in conflict, emphasizing the importance of tokenized assets and decentralized exchanges in shaping the future of finance.

Ripple CTO Sees Blockchain as Financial Future

Ripple CTO David Schwartz firmly believes that institutional DeFi is not contradictory. He highlighted that finance technology is evolving, with or without blockchain. Schwartz emphasized that companies like Amazon and Uber need advanced financial services that the traditional system cannot provide. According to Schwartz, blockchain technology is now positioned to address these needs.

The Ripple CTO also pointed out that blockchain’s rise is inevitable. He sees decentralized systems as the natural next step in financial innovation. Schwartz predicts that DeFi will take a substantial portion of market share from TradFi in the coming years.

Schwartz further elaborated that the shift towards institutional DeFi will happen as blockchain technologies become mainstream. “DeFi is going to eat TradFi’s lunch,” Schwartz said. He believes that decentralized finance, driven by institutional adoption, will soon replace traditional financial services in many sectors.

Schwartz Highlights Tokenized Assets in DeFi Evolution

Ripple CTO David Schwartz sees tokenized real-world assets as a crucial part of DeFi’s evolution. Tokenizing assets such as loans and real estate portfolios will make them more accessible and liquid. This will allow a broader range of users to engage in financial activities that were previously out of reach.

Schwartz also mentioned that decentralized exchanges (DEXs) would play an important role in this transformation. By offering seamless, on-chain financial products, Schwartz predicts that they will redefine the way people interact with the financial system. Tokenized assets could significantly expand the scope of what is possible in DeFi.

According to Schwartz, the rise of institutional adoption in the DeFi space will lead to the creation of financial products people actually want. He stressed that the current system fails to meet the needs of many users, which is why DeFi has such potential. Tokenization, Schwartz argues, will address these gaps and reshape financial products across the industry.

Ripple CTO believes that blockchain’s neutrality will be a key selling point. He thinks institutions will increasingly value this neutrality, as it removes bias and central control. Schwartz sees this as a major factor in the future expansion of the crypto space.

Schwartz highlighted that decentralized systems allow financial institutions to operate in a more neutral and transparent environment. He predicts that this neutrality will lead to greater trust and adoption in blockchain technology.

The post Ripple CTO David Schwartz on DeFi’s Future and Tokenized Assets appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Globenewswire, Grayscale announced that Grayscale Near Trust has begun trading on the U.S. secondary market OTCQB operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under the code GSNR.
NEAR
NEAR$2.721-5.19%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004106+1.18%
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 21:08
Share
Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Jinshi, CNBC commented that US core PCE inflation remained largely stable in August, which may allow the Federal Reserve to maintain its previously planned pace of interest rate cuts. The US Department of Commerce reported on Friday that the PCE price index rose 0.3% month-over-month in August, bringing the overall annualized inflation rate to 2.7%. The more closely watched core PCE price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% month-over-month, bringing the annualized rate to 2.9%. Although the Fed's inflation target is 2%, these data are unlikely to change the course of policymakers, who stated last week that they expected two more 25 basis point rate cuts before the end of the year.
Core DAO
CORE$0.3747-2.65%
MAY
MAY$0.0379-1.37%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.054-4.26%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 20:48
Share
Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

PANews reported on September 26th that Mira announced on the X platform that due to excessive traffic, the server crashed and token claims are now open through a backup link. Officials also released query and claim links, and reminded users to only trust information released by the official Mira Network and Mira Foundation accounts.
Mira
MIRA$1.56+212.00%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01154-2.12%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00504-9.67%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 21:27
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Huma Finance: The second round of airdrops for the first quarter is now live

Mira: The airdrop claiming website is temporarily inaccessible and we are working hard to fix it.