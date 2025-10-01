Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Exit Role, Join Board as Emeritus

David Schwartz will step down as Ripple CTO after 13 years, joining the board of directors.

Ripple announced that David Schwartz will step down from his day-to-day CTO duties by the end of year after 13 years. He will shift into a CTO Emeritus role and take a seat on Ripple’s board, while Dennis Jarosch will lead technical operations going forward.

On X, Schwartz confirmed he will remain active in the XRP community and take on more strategic oversight instead of daily execution. He accepted Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen’s request to join the board in addition to his emeritus title.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse described David Schwartz as “the smartest (and maybe the funniest) person I know,” calling him a “true OG in crypto” with rare conviction and vision. He confirmed that their weekly check-ins will continue and noted with humor that Schwartz’s move to Ripple’s board may even make him his “boss now.”

During his announcement, Schwartz reflected on his contributions to the XRP Ledger and Ripple’s technology stack. He recently operated his own node, published output data, and explored new use cases for XRP outside Ripple’s current focus.

His past work includes major innovations such as Proof of Association, the decentralized exchange (DEX), and smart escrow. However, Schwartz described his time at Ripple as one of the greatest honors of his life, second only to family.

Community and Leadership Reactions

Ripple’s President Monica Long stated that the community would not exist without Schwartz’s technical leadership, crediting his ingenuity, integrity, humor, and humility. She remarked that he has consistently been ahead of his time and expressed anticipation for his future projects.

Schwartz, in turn, expressed gratitude to Ripple executives Brad Garlinghouse, Monica Long, Chris Larsen, Arthur Britto, the RippleX team, and ledger developers. He said he has full confidence in the next generation of leaders building on the XRP Ledger, which is undergoing major updates aimed at increasing adoption.

