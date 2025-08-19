Ripple CTO Fires Warning Shot in Strategy Bitcoin Debate

The controversy first gained traction after Nick O’Neill, co-founder of BoDoggosENT, shifted from publicly criticizing Strategy to suddenly defending the company in a new video. The abrupt change sparked speculation that he may have faced legal pressure, with community members pointing to his uncharacteristically scripted tone.

Schwartz Calls Statement “Not Genuine”

Schwartz weighed in on the conversation on X, suggesting O’Neill’s new video did not appear authentic. He argued that the individual looked uncomfortable delivering the message and that his earlier criticism seemed far more genuine.

“We’re all smart enough to realize that he was probably coerced into making that statement,” Schwartz commented, while clarifying that he did not personally agree with O’Neill’s original criticisms of Strategy. Instead, he emphasized the importance of free expression, stating that companies should not silence critics through threats.

READ MORE: Millions Are Mining Pi Network on Their Phones: Price Crash Becomes a Warning to Investors

Concerns Over Strategy’s Bitcoin Exposure

Beyond the authenticity debate, Schwartz also issued what many interpreted as a cautionary note about Strategy’s Bitcoin-centric model. Michael Saylor’s company recently added another 430 BTC, bringing its total holdings to over 629,000 BTC. While this has boosted its reputation among Bitcoin advocates, Schwartz argued that the stock functions as a leveraged bet on Bitcoin’s performance.

He noted that “holding MicroStrategy won’t turn out well if Bitcoin trends downward,” highlighting the inherent risk of tying corporate value so closely to one volatile asset.

Market Fallout

Those concerns are already surfacing in the market. With Bitcoin slipping from its all-time high of $124,400, Strategy’s stock (MSTR) has fallen roughly 10% over the past week, trading near $363.

Schwartz’s remarks underscore a broader tension in the crypto industry: the line between conviction-driven strategies and overexposure to risk. As Bitcoin continues to dictate the trajectory of Saylor’s company, even its fiercest critics — including Ripple’s CTO — are drawing attention to the dangers of putting too many eggs in one digital basket.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Ripple CTO Fires Warning Shot in Strategy Bitcoin Debate appeared first on Coindoo.