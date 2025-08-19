Ripple CTO Fires Warning Shot in Strategy Bitcoin Debate

By: Coindoo
2025/08/19 22:00

The controversy first gained traction after Nick O’Neill, co-founder of BoDoggosENT, shifted from publicly criticizing Strategy to suddenly defending the company in a new video. The abrupt change sparked speculation that he may have faced legal pressure, with community members pointing to his uncharacteristically scripted tone.

Schwartz Calls Statement “Not Genuine”

Schwartz weighed in on the conversation on X, suggesting O’Neill’s new video did not appear authentic. He argued that the individual looked uncomfortable delivering the message and that his earlier criticism seemed far more genuine.

“We’re all smart enough to realize that he was probably coerced into making that statement,” Schwartz commented, while clarifying that he did not personally agree with O’Neill’s original criticisms of Strategy. Instead, he emphasized the importance of free expression, stating that companies should not silence critics through threats.

READ MORE:

Millions Are Mining Pi Network on Their Phones: Price Crash Becomes a Warning to Investors

Concerns Over Strategy’s Bitcoin Exposure

Beyond the authenticity debate, Schwartz also issued what many interpreted as a cautionary note about Strategy’s Bitcoin-centric model. Michael Saylor’s company recently added another 430 BTC, bringing its total holdings to over 629,000 BTC. While this has boosted its reputation among Bitcoin advocates, Schwartz argued that the stock functions as a leveraged bet on Bitcoin’s performance.

He noted that “holding MicroStrategy won’t turn out well if Bitcoin trends downward,” highlighting the inherent risk of tying corporate value so closely to one volatile asset.

Market Fallout

Those concerns are already surfacing in the market. With Bitcoin slipping from its all-time high of $124,400, Strategy’s stock (MSTR) has fallen roughly 10% over the past week, trading near $363.

Schwartz’s remarks underscore a broader tension in the crypto industry: the line between conviction-driven strategies and overexposure to risk. As Bitcoin continues to dictate the trajectory of Saylor’s company, even its fiercest critics — including Ripple’s CTO — are drawing attention to the dangers of putting too many eggs in one digital basket.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Ripple CTO Fires Warning Shot in Strategy Bitcoin Debate appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,167.34-4.24%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002828-8.80%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01375-3.98%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.25865-8.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002049-3.57%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

SoFi Launches Low-Cost Global Remittances Using Bitcoin Lightning Network