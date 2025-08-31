Ripple CTO Reveals How RLUSD Liquidity Pools Protect XRP Holders

Ripple CTO explains how RLUSD liquidity pools safeguard XRP holders.

XRP Ledger upgrades boost stability, security, and DeFi participation globally.

Schwartz highlights RLUSD’s role in balancing volatility and liquidity effectively.

Ripple Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz has offered a detailed explanation of how Automated Market Maker (AMM) liquidity pools on the XRP Ledger safeguard XRP holders. His remarks came during recent exchanges on X, where users sought clarity about Ripple’s USD stablecoin RLUSD and its role within the growing decentralized finance sector.

According to Schwartz, the AMM liquidity pool operates by holding equal values of RLUSD and XRP. When the price of XRP declines, the pool automatically converts RLUSD into XRP. Conversely, when XRP appreciates, it converts back into RLUSD. This mechanism maintains balance and ensures the pool value remains stable without losses, even during volatile periods.

Also Read: 14 Jailed for Life in India’s Shocking Crypto Kidnapping Involving Police

He also explained that liquidity providers receive tokens representing their share of the pool. These tokens increase in value as traders use the pool for swaps between RLUSD and XRP. Every trade includes a spread, which is added to the pool and benefits token holders. Schwartz emphasized that this model reduces exposure compared to holding only XRP, providing a more secure option for participants.

AMM Pools Offer Stability and Long-Term Value

The Ripple CTO highlighted that liquidity providers aim to remain long on XRP while minimizing risks linked to single-asset volatility. By combining half RLUSD and half XRP, token holders can capture gains from market swings while enjoying improved protection.

The introduction of AMM functionality with amendment XLS-30D earlier this year reshaped liquidity management on the XRP Ledger. In addition, the clawback amendment allowed RLUSD to be traded directly on the decentralized exchange, expanding options and strengthening liquidity across the ecosystem.

Major System Upgrades Strengthen the XRP Network

XRP Ledger has recently activated three major amendments to its mainnet, securing over 80 percent validator support. These upgrades improve performance, strengthen security, and enhance reliability across the network.

The amendments include stricter checks for AMM stability, new safeguards for NFT issuers, and corrections to payment channel configurations. According to XRPscan, these updates are essential for smooth operations, and nodes on outdated versions may face blocks without upgrading.

Schwartz’s explanation shows how RLUSD liquidity pools provide balance, efficiency, and stronger protection for XRP holders. Combined with system-wide upgrades, these changes mark another step in advancing the XRP Ledger ecosystem.

Also Read: El Salvador Splits $682M Bitcoin Reserve Into 14 Wallets Amid Security Fears

The post Ripple CTO Reveals How RLUSD Liquidity Pools Protect XRP Holders appeared first on 36Crypto.