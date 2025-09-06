Ripple CTO Reveals Long-Term XRP Ledger Vision Following Network Improvements ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 05:58
CROSS
CROSS$0.21388-0.42%
XRP
XRP$2.8136+1.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016728+3.47%
Chainlink
LINK$22.41+0.58%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002756+8.76%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

David Schwartz, the Chief Technology Officer at leading cross-border payments processing giant Ripple, has outlined his outlook for the future of XRPL. The Ripple official shared his outlined vision for XRPL, particularly his solution to some existing network issues needing rectification.

In an X post, Schwartz revealed the state of things with the XRP Ledger hub under his management and further highlighted a graph depicting the number of peer connections to the hub received from August 21st to August 25th.

The Ripple CTO explained that the upgrade has resulted in improved bandwidth measurements, and as demonstrated by the images he provided, the hub has shown solid operation over the week.

“After a week of solid operation my hub had a rough day. But it was for a very good reason — the switch it’s connected to received a massive upgrade and my bandwidth measurements are much better now.” He wrote.

David Schwartz shares long-term network plans for XRPL

The CTO proceeded to share his long-term plans for XRPL, stating that he first intends to run production on the XRPL infrastructure. He noted that a software flaw caused server link disconnection as a key network issue plaguing the XRPL software, which could be rectified with data secured from the production hub.

Advertisement

&nbsp

Schwartz went on to disclose validators’ struggle with network connectivity, which he maintains could be strengthened. He breaks down the current situation and presents a solution, as his post reads;

“Third, I’ve noticed some issues around validators with network connectivity that is not as good as it could be. I think having one *really* good hub that can link several hundred nodes together, including most of the “important” nodes could make an actual difference in overall network reliability and stability.”


Source: https://zycrypto.com/ripple-cto-reveals-long-term-xrp-ledger-vision-following-network-improvements/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SharpLink Affirms Nasdaq Compliance for Ethereum Acquisition Plan

SharpLink Affirms Nasdaq Compliance for Ethereum Acquisition Plan

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sharplink-nasdaq-compliance-eth/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016726+3.31%
Ethereum
ETH$4,320.09+0.39%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 06:42
Share
Canadian Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Gains Nasdaq Access

Canadian Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Gains Nasdaq Access

SOL Strategies is charting a course to the Nasdaq. The green light arrived Friday, with trading slated to begin Sept. 9. Headquartered in Canada, the solana ( SOL) treasury firm currently lists its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker HODL. That will soon change: its Nasdaq debut will carry the new symbol […]
Solana
SOL$203.85+0.94%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00199314+2.26%
Light
LIGHT$0.03729+10.61%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 06:45
Share
Releasing New Versions Should Be Boring. Really Boring.

Releasing New Versions Should Be Boring. Really Boring.

Software consultant and DevOps expert, Patrick Lee Scott, shares his views on versioning and releases. Scott says that releasing a new version of a tool should be transparent, effortless, reliable, and informative. He explains how he arranges modular workflows with minor tweaks, such as parameter changes, to make this happen, and a new tool named vnext.
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.573+0.83%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000764+1.32%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/06 04:47
Share

Trending News

More

SharpLink Affirms Nasdaq Compliance for Ethereum Acquisition Plan

Canadian Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Gains Nasdaq Access

Releasing New Versions Should Be Boring. Really Boring.

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail (9/5/2025)

Killing the "Comfortable Singaporean": A Local Entrepreneur's Declaration of Cultural Resistance