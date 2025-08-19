Ripple CTO Says MicroStrategy “Won’t Turn Out Well” If Bitcoin Price Falls

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/19 20:53
Threshold
T$0.01585-3.93%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,145.05-2.86%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001266-1.93%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13784+0.15%
Title: Ripple’s Schwartz Defends Low XRPL Volume, Highlights Offchain Bank Settlements

The post Ripple CTO Says MicroStrategy “Won’t Turn Out Well” If Bitcoin Price Falls appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), David Schwartz, made a bold statement saying that MicroStrategy’s fate is heavily dependent on the price of Bitcoin. The comment came amid speculation and rumors about MSTR’s future and questions regarding its substantial BTC holdings.

Schwartz Comments on MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Schwartz suggested that BTC’s price directly impacts MSTR’s overall strategy because the company is essentially making a leveraged bet on Bitcoin’s price movements.

According to MSTR chairman Michael Saylor, between August 11 and August 17, the company bought an additional 430 tokens worth around $51.4 million. Saylor noted that the company’s BTC position has generated a 25.1% yield so far in 2025.

How Bitcoin Price Impacts MicroStrategy

When Bitcoin’s price rises, MSTR’s equity value increases because the company uses leverage (debt) to amplify gains. Conversely, if the price falls, this negatively affects the company’s value and financial health.

As of August 18, 2025, MicroStrategy owns 629,376 bitcoins with a total cost of $33.139 billion USD. Since the company holds this massive amount of BTC on its balance sheet, its performance is strongly influenced by price fluctuations. The company’s stock behaves like a leveraged long position on Bitcoin, meaning it tends to gain more than Bitcoin when the price rises but also experiences greater losses when the price declines.

  • Also Read :
  •   Exclusive:Top Public Companies Holding XRP
  •   ,

MSTR Expands Bitcoin Holdings

Since Trump’s election in November, MicroStrategy has more than doubled its holdings by acquiring approximately 376,726 Bitcoin in nine months. The firm remains the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, with its holdings constantly expanding.

MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor has hinted at another Bitcoin acquisition, as BTC’s price hovers around $114,846. The company’s latest purchase was on Monday, adding 155 Bitcoin for $18 million. It now holds ten times more Bitcoin than the next largest corporate holder.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

How many bitcoins does MicroStrategy currently own?

As of August 18, 2025, MicroStrategy holds 629,376 bitcoins, making it the largest corporate holder of BTC by a significant margin.

How does MicroStrategy’s strategy differ from simply buying Bitcoin?

MicroStrategy’s strategy is to acquire Bitcoin using borrowed funds (leverage). This means that while it stands to gain more than Bitcoin during a rally, it also faces a higher risk of greater losses if the price drops.

Why is MicroStrategy’s stock performance so closely tied to Bitcoin’s price?

Because its balance sheet is dominated by its massive Bitcoin holdings, the company’s stock value is heavily influenced by the cryptocurrency’s price movements. The stock performance mirrors the volatility of a leveraged bet on Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,167.34-4.24%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002828-8.80%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01375-3.98%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.25865-8.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002049-3.57%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

SoFi Launches Low-Cost Global Remittances Using Bitcoin Lightning Network