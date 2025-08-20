Ripple CTO Warns: MicroStrategy’s Future Hangs on Bitcoin’s Price

By: Coincentral
2025/08/20 00:28
GAINS
GAINS$0.02711-2.41%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13786+0.17%

TLDR

  • Ripple CTO David Schwartz warns that MicroStrategy’s strategy depends heavily on Bitcoin’s price movements.
  • Schwartz describes MicroStrategy’s position as a leveraged bet on Bitcoin, which amplifies both gains and losses.
  • The company has accumulated 629,376 Bitcoin, with a total investment of $33.139 billion as of August 18, 2025.
  • Schwartz predicts that MicroStrategy’s financial health could suffer if Bitcoin’s price experiences a significant decline.
  • Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy’s chairman, emphasizes the company’s belief in Bitcoin’s long-term value despite market volatility.

Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently expressed concern over MicroStrategy’s strategy, claiming it heavily depends on Bitcoin’s price movements. Schwartz’s remarks came in the context of speculation surrounding MicroStrategy’s significant Bitcoin holdings and its financial stability. The company’s fate is increasingly tied to Bitcoin’s performance, especially given its leveraged position in the cryptocurrency market.

MicroStrategy’s Leverage and Bitcoin’s Impact

Schwartz pointed out that MicroStrategy’s overall strategy is essentially a “leveraged bet” on Bitcoin’s price. As Bitcoin’s value rises, MicroStrategy’s equity increases due to its use of leverage. However, this could backfire if Bitcoin’s price trends downward, negatively affecting the company’s balance sheet and financial outlook.

According to Schwartz,

He emphasized that the company’s financial health hinges directly on Bitcoin’s performance. With MicroStrategy’s leverage, any decline in Bitcoin’s price could lead to significant losses.

MicroStrategy’s Recent Bitcoin Acquisitions

MicroStrategy continues to accumulate Bitcoin aggressively. Between August 11 and August 17, the company purchased an additional 430 Bitcoin, valued at around $51.4 million. The company’s chairman, Michael Saylor, highlighted that its Bitcoin holdings have generated a 25.1% yield in 2025, further emphasizing the company’s reliance on Bitcoin’s market movements.

As of August 18, 2025, MicroStrategy holds 629,376 Bitcoin at a cost of $33.139 billion. This makes the company the largest corporate Bitcoin holder by a significant margin. MicroStrategy’s strategy reflects a strong belief in Bitcoin’s long-term value, though it also exposes the company to considerable market risk.

Ripple CTO Highlights MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Vulnerability

Schwartz’s comments highlight the risk associated with MicroStrategy’s reliance on Bitcoin. He noted that the company’s stock behaves like a “leveraged long” position on Bitcoin, meaning that it gains more when Bitcoin’s value rises but suffers greater losses when it falls. The Ripple CTO’s statements serve as a reminder that companies like MicroStrategy are highly vulnerable to the volatile nature of cryptocurrency markets.

With Bitcoin’s price hovering around $114,846, Saylor hinted at further acquisitions, potentially expanding the company’s already massive position. However, the risks involved are clear, especially if Bitcoin’s price experiences a downturn.

The post Ripple CTO Warns: MicroStrategy’s Future Hangs on Bitcoin’s Price appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002141-5.34%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02578-4.41%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01915-3.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10002-1.83%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$176.2-3.71%
Capverse
CAP$0.0642-0.49%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.269564-2.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share

Trending News

More

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022