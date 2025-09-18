The post Ripple, DBS and Franklin Templeton Launch Stablecoin Trading and Lending appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
DBS Bank has joined hands with Franklin Templeton and Ripple to list Franklin Templeton’s tokenized U.S. dollar money market fund, sgBENJI, alongside Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on the DBS Digital Exchange. This collaboration gives accredited and institutional investors access to trading and lending services powered by tokenized assets and stablecoins. By merging banking, asset management, and blockchain expertise, the initiative highlights a major step toward expanding tokenized finance and driving wider adoption of digital assets.