Ripple Expands Its European Reach With BBVA Custody Deal in Spain

Ripple has revealed a new agreement with BBVA that will see the Spanish bank adopt Ripple’s digital asset custody technology.

The partnership comes as BBVA recently launched a crypto-asset trading and custody service in Spain, which offers Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) to retail clients.

Ripple’s Expansion Into Spain

With this integration, BBVA will rely on Ripple Custody, an institutional-grade self-custody solution designed to securely manage tokenized assets, including cryptocurrencies. Ripple Custody allows financial institutions to scale their services and address growing client demand for exposure to digital assets while ensuring compliance with strict security, operational, and regulatory standards.

The announcement further deepens the ties with BBVA, a relationship that already extends to BBVA Switzerland and Garanti BBVA in Turkey. By strengthening its custody infrastructure, BBVA said that it is positioning itself at the forefront of crypto adoption in Europe, providing retail investors.

The announcement comes as banks in Europe prepare for Market in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulations. In a statement, Cassie Craddock, Managing Director, Europe, at Ripple, said

Meanwhile, BBVA’s Head of Digital Assets, Francisco Maroto, said that Ripple’s custody solution will help the bank to leverage “proven and trusted” technology and the “highest security and operational standards,” and enable it to directly provide an end-to-end custody service to its customers.

XRP Eyes Next Move

On the price side of things, Ripple’s token XRP is consolidating between $2.7 support and $3.4-$3.5 resistance, after a week of muted momentum and indecisive order flow.

As the crypto asset eyes an uptick, a breakout above $3.1 could fuel upside toward resistance, while losing $2.7 risks a deeper retracement to $2.4. Until then, range-bound consolidation dominates XRP’s outlook.

