Ripple Faces Critical October: XRP ETF and Banking License Decisions Loom

By: Coincentral
2025/08/19 21:02
XRP
Loom Network
TLDR

  • October will be a crucial month for Ripple with significant regulatory decisions on the horizon.
  • The SEC will decide on multiple XRP ETF applications which could influence Ripple’s market growth.
  • Ripple’s national banking license application will also be reviewed in October potentially boosting its credibility.
  • Approval of the XRP ETFs could bring institutional adoption and increase liquidity for Ripple.
  • The national banking charter would allow Ripple to operate as a federally regulated trust bank.

October is shaping up to be a pivotal month for Ripple, as key regulatory decisions loom. Bill Morgan, a prominent crypto lawyer, believes that the outcome of two significant events could greatly influence Ripple’s future. With the SEC’s delay in ruling on several XRP ETF applications and Ripple’s application for a national banking license, October could define the company’s trajectory.

XRP ETF Decisions Set to Shape Market Sentiment

The SEC’s delay in ruling on XRP ETF applications could have major implications for Ripple. Applications from companies like 21Shares, Grayscale, Bitwise, and others are now set for review by mid-to-late October. These delayed decisions are crucial as they determine whether XRP will be included in exchange-traded funds. According to Morgan, “If the SEC approves the XRP ETFs, it could signal market validation for Ripple and lead to greater institutional adoption.”

Currently, the SEC is reviewing applications that could provide regulated exposure to XRP for institutional investors. If approved, these ETFs would bring increased liquidity and market confidence. Ripple’s ability to integrate with traditional financial markets could be greatly enhanced, positioning XRP for stronger growth.

However, the delay also means a risk of rejection, which could impede Ripple’s integration with traditional finance. As Morgan points out,

The SEC’s decision will therefore play a crucial role in Ripple’s future.

Ripple National Bank Charter Application Looms Large

Ripple’s application for a U.S. national banking license is also expected to be decided in October. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) generally reviews such applications within 120 days. This puts Ripple’s deadline for a decision around late October, coinciding with the SEC’s final verdict on the ETF applications.

The national banking charter would allow Ripple to operate as a federally regulated trust bank. This would grant Ripple the oversight and regulatory clarity needed to expand its operations in the U.S. financial sector. Additionally, Ripple has applied for a Federal Reserve master account, which would enable it to hold reserves directly with the U.S. central bank.

Approval of the banking charter would elevate Ripple’s credibility and integration within the financial system. It would place Ripple alongside a select group of crypto firms with this level of regulatory oversight. As Morgan notes,

The post Ripple Faces Critical October: XRP ETF and Banking License Decisions Loom appeared first on CoinCentral.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
