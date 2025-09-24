Ripple’s XRPL roadmap targets tokenization, stablecoins, and privacy tools to boost institutional adoption in DeFi and finance. Ripple is positioning the XRP Ledger (XRPL) at the forefront of institutional decentralized finance (DeFi) by prioritizing tokenization and stablecoins.  The company’s roadmap is set to transform the XRPL into a platform that allows banks, asset managers, and […] The post Ripple Focuses on Tokenization and Stablecoins in XRP Ledger’s Institutional DeFi Strategy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Ripple’s XRPL roadmap targets tokenization, stablecoins, and privacy tools to boost institutional adoption in DeFi and finance. Ripple is positioning the XRP Ledger (XRPL) at the forefront of institutional decentralized finance (DeFi) by prioritizing tokenization and stablecoins.  The company’s roadmap is set to transform the XRPL into a platform that allows banks, asset managers, and […] The post Ripple Focuses on Tokenization and Stablecoins in XRP Ledger’s Institutional DeFi Strategy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Ripple Focuses on Tokenization and Stablecoins in XRP Ledger’s Institutional DeFi Strategy

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/24 12:00
Ripple’s XRPL roadmap targets tokenization, stablecoins, and privacy tools to boost institutional adoption in DeFi and finance.

Ripple is positioning the XRP Ledger (XRPL) at the forefront of institutional decentralized finance (DeFi) by prioritizing tokenization and stablecoins. 

The company’s roadmap is set to transform the XRPL into a platform that allows banks, asset managers, and fintech companies to issue, trade, and manage tokenized assets at scale. As institutional adoption grows, Ripple’s innovations in stablecoins, lending protocols, and privacy-enhancing tools could pave the way for broader use of blockchain technology in the financial sector.

XRP Ledger Expands with Stablecoins and Tokenized Assets

Ripple has placed stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) at the core of its institutional DeFi strategy. In a major milestone, the XRPL recorded over $1 billion in stablecoin volume in just one month. 

This marks a significant shift, as tokenized assets and stablecoins become central to institutional finance. Ripple’s goal is to position the XRPL as a settlement layer for these assets, facilitating their issuance, trading, and management by large financial institutions.

Ripple  vision includes the introduction of a native lending protocol in XRPL version 3.0. This protocol will provide a platform for pooled lending and underwritten credit directly on the ledger.

The aim is to offer low-cost loans while adhering to regulations like KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) standards. This lending protocol is expected to increase the efficiency of capital sourcing for institutions.

Privacy and Compliance Tools for Institutional DeFi

Ripple is integrating privacy-enhancing technologies to ensure regulatory compliance and safeguard user data. One of the key tools being developed is zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs), which will enable confidential transactions while maintaining auditable records. This approach helps balance privacy with the requirements of regulators

Ripple  Credentials feature links decentralized identifiers to trusted issuers, allowing them to verify KYC status and accreditation levels.

Additionally, Ripple introduced the Deep Freeze tool. Besides, this enables issuers to prevent transactions from flagged accounts, ensuring compliance with necessary regulations. These features make the XRPL a secure and compliant platform for institutional use.

The Rise of Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs)

The introduction of Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs) on the XRPL is another key aspect of Ripple strategy. Moreover, MPTs allow the representation of complex financial instruments such as bonds and structured products. These tokens are beneficial to investors because they simplify the representation of financial instruments without requiring complex smart contracts.

Ripple partnership with Aave to extend RLUSD into Aave’s Horizon RWA market shows how tokenized assets are gaining traction in regulated environments.

MPTs help bridge the gap between traditional financial systems and blockchain technology. This move will increase the use of the XRPL in regulated markets, bringing tokenization and stablecoins to institutional finance.

Ripple efforts to improve the XRPL ecosystem through tokenization, stablecoins, and privacy tools signal the company’s commitment to driving institutional adoption of DeFi. These innovations aim to create a more efficient, secure, and compliant platform for banks, asset managers, and fintech companies in the blockchain era.

