Ripple Forms Downtrend Channel, Next Target $2.75

XRP collapsed in one of its heaviest trading days of 2025, tumbling nearly 5% as institutions unloaded into the REX-Osprey ETF debut.

The sell-the-news dynamic erased $11 billion in market value and left the token fighting to defend critical $2.77 support.

News Background

• Inaugural U.S. XRP ETF (REX-Osprey) posted record $37.7 million first-day volume, the largest ETF launch of 2025.

• Whale wallets moved $812 million in tokens between unknown addresses during the session.

• Crypto derivatives saw $1.7 billion in liquidations, with 90% coming from long positions.

• Fed policy pivot looms: September inflation cooled to 2.18%, with markets pricing a 50 bps cut before year-end.

• Bitcoin dominance surged to 57.7% as capital rotated away from altcoins.

Price Action Summary

• XRP crashed from $2.87 to $2.77 in a 24-hour span (Sep 22 03:00–Sep 23 02:00 GMT), a 4.9% drop across a $0.14 range.

• Flash crash at 06:00 GMT saw price plunge from $2.87 to $2.77 on 656.1M volume (6x daily avg of 105M).

• Resistance hardened at $2.87 during repeated intraday rejection.

• Recovery peaked at $2.86 by 13:00 GMT before stalling.

• Afternoon consolidation held $2.83–$2.87 before sellers regained control.

• Final hour decline took price from $2.85 to $2.83 (-0.7%), leaving XRP at $2.83 close.

Technical Analysis

• Support: $2.77 critical floor from flash crash; secondary level $2.82 flagged for retest.

• Resistance: Heavy supply zone at $2.87, with lower highs forming downtrend channel.

• Volume: 656.1M in crash vs 105M avg confirms institutional dumping.

• Trend: Lower highs at $2.856 and lower lows at $2.83 establish short-term bearish channel.

• Indicators: Momentum skewed bearish, with breakdown risk toward $2.75–$2.70 if $2.82 fails.

What Traders Are Watching

• Can $2.77 support survive a second test after the flash crash?

• ETF flows: Will day-two demand stabilize price or confirm a sell-the-news event?

• Whale wallet behavior after $812M moved during session.

• Fed’s rate cut path and its impact on dollar liquidity.

• BTC dominance at 57.7% — rotation pressure on altcoins likely persists.