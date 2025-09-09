Ripple Inks Major Custody Deal With Spanish Bank BBVA

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 21:03
Bitcoin
BTC$110,901.81-1.53%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004897+1.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10082+1.44%
Movement
MOVE$0.1246+1.38%
XRP
XRP$2.9539-1.05%
Major
MAJOR$0.15927+0.08%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06617-0.22%
  • Ripple expands its European presence with a custody partnership with BBVA in Spain.
  • BBVA will use Ripple Custody for its retail crypto trading and custody service.
  • The deal builds on BBVA’s earlier launches in Switzerland and Turkey.

Ripple is making another major move to wire itself into the European banking system, this time locking in a key custody partnership with Spanish giant BBVA. 

Fresh off its resolution with the SEC, Ripple is now aggressively leveraging the regulatory clarity of Europe’s MiCA framework to embed its institutional-grade custody tech into traditional finance.

What Exactly is BBVA Using Ripple For?

Through the partnership, BBVA will integrate Ripple Custody, the firm’s institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure, into its newly launched retail service that enables customers in Spain to trade and hold BTC and ETH. 

Related: BlackRock’s Presence at Ripple’s Event Sparks Speculation on XRP ETF Future

The service will also extend to tokenized assets, giving the bank a scalable and secure solution that meets strict operational and regulatory requirements.

A Mutually-Beneficial Deal

Ripple Custody, developed following Ripple’s acquisition of Swiss custody specialist Metaco, will help BBVA to deliver a fully in-house custody service rather than relying on third-party providers. 

Ripple executives noted that with MiCA providing a clear regulatory framework across Europe, banks now have the confidence to roll out crypto services in line with customer demand.

For BBVA, the move builds on its earlier digital asset initiatives in Switzerland and Turkey, where the bank has already deployed Ripple’s custody technology. 

With the Spanish launch, BBVA aims to expand its footprint in the European crypto market while offering its customers secure access to digital assets backed by the trust of a traditional bank.

Ripple Expands Post SEC Lawsuit Wrap-Up

With more than a decade of experience in digital assets and over 60 regulatory licenses worldwide, Ripple seeks to lead the blockchain infrastructure sector.

The partnership follows Ripple’s shift back to business following the resolution of its long-running legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission last month. 

The two parties recently agreed to dismiss their appeals in the case over XRP’s status as a security, ending years of uncertainty for the blockchain firm.

Related: XRP (XRP) Price Prediction For September 10

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/ripple-bbva-spain-custody-deal-mica/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

Bernstein analysts raise Robinhood's price target to $160, foreseeing a 51.7% CAGR and 36% upside. Rapid market share expansion and wealth management potential drive growth.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10055+1.19%
MAY
MAY$0.04265+2.94%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 21:27
Share
CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

Ağustos ayının ortalarında 124 bin doları aşarak yeni bir zirveye ulaşan Bitcoin, o zamandan bu yana bir düşüş eğiliminde bulunuyor. Bazı analistler bunun bir ayı piyasasının başlangıcına işaret edebileceğini belirtirken, bazıları ise boğa aşamasında yaşanan sağlıklı bir düzeltme olduğunu savunuyor. Bu konuda son güncel analiz CryptoQuant analisti Axel Adler’den geldi. Buna göre analist, ayı piyasasının […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016462-2.96%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 21:19
Share
France and Germany rally EU support for fresh restrictions on Russian oil giants

France and Germany rally EU support for fresh restrictions on Russian oil giants

France and Germany want the European Union to go after Russia’s energy profits by naming its largest oil companies in the bloc’s next sanctions package. The proposal demands the EU include Lukoil and its trading arm Litasco in the 19th round of penalties, to choke off what Paris and Berlin call “Moscow’s capacity to export […]
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00028+40.00%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002356+3.06%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 21:20
Share

Trending News

More

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

France and Germany rally EU support for fresh restrictions on Russian oil giants

BJMINING launches new cloud mining service

Genki, Nintendo finally reach resolution over prerelease promotions of Switch 2