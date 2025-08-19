Ripple Investors Eye October as Crucial Month for XRP Pending ETF and Banking License Approval

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/08/19 17:31
XRP
XRP$2.9218-4.42%
Major
MAJOR$0.15716-2.43%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05994-5.96%
  • Lawyer Bill Morgan has disclosed that two major events could happen in October, and could significantly impact the price of XRP. 
  • One of the events is the possible approval of Ripple’s application for a National Bank Charter. 

October (Uptober) is just around the corner, and crypto investors are patiently awaiting a return of the historic upsurge usually associated with the month. Fascinatingly, two major decisions that could be a huge catalyst for XRP’s price within the period have started gaining traction as crypto lawyer Bill Morgan delves into them.

XRP ETF Approval

The first landmark decision expected in October 2025, according to Bill Morgan, is the potential approval of major XRP Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) applications.

As first disclosed by Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas and reviewed by CNF in April, the XRP ETF applications filed by the likes of Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, and Canary could receive their final decisions by October 18, October 19, October 20, and October 24, 2025, respectively. On October 25, those filed by WisdomTree, Coinshares, and Franklin Templeton could also receive the final outcome.

The possibility of most of these getting approval has also been addressed by prediction platform Polymarket, Balchunas, and his colleague James Seyffart. In April, Polymarket disclosed that the XRP ETF approval has a 75% chance this year, as indicated in our earlier post.

Later in June, Balchunas and Seyffart also disclosed that the approval odds are 95%. As discussed earlier, the duo emphasized that this is “a matter of when, not if.”

Ripple’s National Bank Charter Application Approval

The impact of a potential ETF approval cannot be underrated. However, there could be a more interesting landmark decision, and that is the possible approval of Ripple’s National Bank Charter application.

It can be recalled that the blockchain company filed this application on July 22 with the banking regulator, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). According to Morgan, OCC’s manual suggests that a decision could be made in 120 days. Mathematically, this ends in October.

XRP

As detailed in our previous news coverage, Ripple’s application seeks a Fed master account that enables it to access the payment infrastructure of the Federal Reserve. This approval could also enable it to hold its stablecoin reserve directly with the Central Bank.

Some top banks in the US have, however, openly urged the regulator to reject this application. As examined in our earlier publication, their reason is that Ripple does not meet the fiduciary standards. Regardless of this opposition, Morgan believes that a lot could happen in October.

Currently, the XRP price is attempting to secure its $3.0 support level as it surges by 1.6% in the last 24 hours. Supporting this run is the daily trading volume, which has increased by 24% to $6.9 billion.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,167.34-4.24%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002828-8.80%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01375-3.98%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.25865-8.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002049-3.57%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

SoFi Launches Low-Cost Global Remittances Using Bitcoin Lightning Network