Ripple Lawsuit Excuse Has Run Its Course, Crypto Lawyer on XRP Flat Price

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/22 20:25
XRP
XRP$2.8631-3.86%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.002391-10.98%

The proponents of XRP would need to move beyond the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit and find another excuse for the flat price of the digital asset.

As it stands, conversations in the Ripple ecosystem are around the recent settlement of the long-dragged lawsuit between the San Francisco-based blockchain payments firm and the securities regulator.

XRP Price Fails to React to Positive Sentiments

Bill Morgan, a top crypto lawyer, clearly emphasized that the XRP lawsuit has “run its course” and can not be accepted as justification for the token’s lack of adoption or weak price action.

This comes as a response to crypto commentator and CEO Jake Claver who questioned whether Ripple has paid its $125 million penalty to the United States Treasury.

The SEC under President Donald Trump brought the multi-year case to a close. Ripple’s May 2025 settlement with the SEC contributed significantly to this conclusion of the lawsuit.

In the months following the conclusion of the lawsuit, XRP has not recorded any significant price increase. Market observers and analysts expected that it would even take advantage of favorable events like the launch of the first U.S. spot XRP ETF. XRP has not exhibited any positive sentiment so far.

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.81, with a 5.2% dip within the last 24 hours.

Its market capitalization is not doing any better and was pegged at around $168.16 billion. However, XRP’s 24-hour trading volume has climbed by 110.17% to hit $7.1 billion.

The outlook of this metric suggests that there is still engagement with the XRP ecosystem, sufficient to push the price up.

