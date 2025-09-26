The post Ripple News: BlackRock Digital Head Explains Why Firm Has Not Filed for an XRP ETF appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News BlackRock’s strong entry into crypto with its Bitcoin (IBIT) and Ethereum ETFs has raised expectations that the firm could soon expand into other assets like XRP or Solana. But Robbie Mitchnick, Global Head of Digital Assets at BlackRock, explained that the decision is not that simple. In an interview with Nate Geraci, Mitchnick said product …The post Ripple News: BlackRock Digital Head Explains Why Firm Has Not Filed for an XRP ETF appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News BlackRock’s strong entry into crypto with its Bitcoin (IBIT) and Ethereum ETFs has raised expectations that the firm could soon expand into other assets like XRP or Solana. But Robbie Mitchnick, Global Head of Digital Assets at BlackRock, explained that the decision is not that simple. In an interview with Nate Geraci, Mitchnick said product …

Ripple News: BlackRock Digital Head Explains Why Firm Has Not Filed for an XRP ETF

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/26 11:28
WHY
WHY$0.0000000318-2.15%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001548-2.21%
XRP
XRP$2.7703-2.74%
SOON
SOON$0.3257-3.86%
Wink
LIKE$0.007639-3.30%
BlackRock XRP ETF

The post Ripple News: BlackRock Digital Head Explains Why Firm Has Not Filed for an XRP ETF appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

BlackRock’s strong entry into crypto with its Bitcoin (IBIT) and Ethereum ETFs has raised expectations that the firm could soon expand into other assets like XRP or Solana. But Robbie Mitchnick, Global Head of Digital Assets at BlackRock, explained that the decision is not that simple.

In an interview with Nate Geraci, Mitchnick said product development is guided first by client demand. The firm evaluates whether there is enough interest from institutional and retail investors before launching a new ETF. He added that factors like market capitalization, liquidity, maturity, and the strength of the investment thesis all play an important role. BlackRock also considers how a product fits into long-term portfolio strategies. This measured approach, he explained, means the company is still reviewing opportunities rather than rushing into filings for XRP or Solana.

Tokenization Still in Early Stages

Beyond ETFs, Mitchnick addressed the future of tokenization. He said that tokenization remains in its early stages, with adoption still limited across most asset classes. The clearest use case so far, he said, has been money market funds. Tokenized versions of these funds, combined with stablecoins, allow investors to earn full yield while maintaining instant liquidity. He described this as a meaningful unlock compared to traditional systems, but emphasized that other asset classes still need clear solutions to real problems.

Stablecoins as Focus

Mitchnick also highlighted BlackRock’s role in stablecoins. The firm partnered with Circle in 2021 to manage reserves for USDC and made a direct investment. He said stablecoins remain a critical part of the financial system’s evolution, offering faster settlement and broader access to liquidity.

For now, BlackRock appears focused on building where client demand is strongest while continuing to explore tokenization and stablecoin adoption. An XRP ETF may come in the future, but only when the firm sees the right conditions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine major European banks are launching a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin, aiming for faster, low-cost payments by 2026.   Nine leading European banks have joined forces to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin. They are aiming to challenge the dominance of US-based stablecoins like USDT and USDC.  This stablecoin, fully compliant with the EU’s MiCA, will offer faster, […] The post Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Major
MAJOR$0.1189-8.81%
Unite
UNITE$0.0004006--%
Wink
LIKE$0.007625-3.43%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 12:00
Share
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

PANews reported on September 26th that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $251 million on September 25th, Eastern Time, marking the fourth consecutive day of net outflows. Fidelity FETH saw a net outflow of $158 million, with a cumulative net inflow of $2.586 billion; Grayscale ETHE saw a net outflow of $30.2657 million, with a cumulative net outflow of $4.592 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF is US$25.591 billion, and its net assets account for 5.46% of the total market value of Ethereum, with a historical cumulative net inflow of US$13.373 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00007367-16.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00518-6.15%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 11:58
Share
SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

  SEC approves Hashdex ETF expansion to include XRP and SOL, diversifying its portfolio alongside BTC and ETH for investors.   The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the expansion of Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF. The approval now allows the fund to include XRP and Solana (SOL) alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum […] The post SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
XRP
XRP$2.7599-3.10%
Solana
SOL$196.19-3.75%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.051-3.31%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 12:30
Share

Trending News

More

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

XRP Slump Worsens, Sheds 4% — Analyst Says Coin Can Rebound When This Happens

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $258 million yesterday, while BlackRock IBIT saw a net inflow against the trend.