The post Ripple News: Cyber Hornet Files S&P 500 + XRP Hybrid ETF appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Cyber Hornet has filed prospectuses for three new ETFs that combine traditional equities with cryptocurrency. Each fund will hold 75% in the S&P 500® and 25% in a specific cryptocurrency. The ETFs are: Cyber Hornet S&P 500® and Ethereum 75/25 Strategy ETF (Ticker: EEE) Cyber Hornet S&P 500® and Solana 75/25 Strategy ETF (Ticker: SSS) Cyber Hornet S&P 500® and XRP 75/25 Strategy ETF (Ticker: XXX) These ETFs are part of the One Fund Trust and were submitted as 485APOS amendments. This allows them to be added to an existing structure, which may speed SEC review. Each fund will rebalance monthly. CYBER HORNET just filed for an S&P + XRP ETF with the ticker $XXX Eth and Solna + SPX too pic.twitter.com/8wFe9X5gUL — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 26, 2025 What Makes These ETFs Different XRP Inclusion – XRP appears in a U.S. ETF tied directly to the S&P 500 for the first time. Hybrid Design – The ETFs combine blue-chip equities with direct crypto exposure. Amendment Filing – Using an existing trust could allow a smoother path to approval. Timeline and SEC Decisions For Other ETFs The SEC has roughly 75 days to respond unless the process is accelerated. October will be an important month, with multiple XRP ETF decisions scheduled: Grayscale on October 18, 21Shares on October 19, Bitwise on October 20, CoinShares and Canary Capital on October 23, and WisdomTree on October 24. The SEC may issue a combined decision for some or all of these filings. Market Implications Approval could open the market to institutional investors, including pension funds and hedge funds. This may shift XRP and other cryptos from a mainly retail market to one with broader…