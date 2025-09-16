Ripple Pledges $25 Million to Support US Veterans and Small Business Programs

TLDR

Ripple has committed to donating $25 million in Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin to aid small businesses and veterans in the United States. This donation will be allocated to two nonprofit organizations: Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA. The funds are aimed at enhancing capital access for small businesses and providing job training and career transition support for veterans.

This is the second $25 million donation Ripple has made in 2025, following an earlier contribution focused on education-related nonprofits. Ripple’s involvement with these organizations forms part of a broader initiative to support U.S.-based efforts using digital financial tools, particularly RLUSD.

Ripple’s Ongoing Commitment to U.S. Communities

Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, explained that small businesses and veterans play crucial roles in driving economic growth in the U.S. However, both groups often encounter obstacles that hinder their potential. The company’s latest pledge is intended to provide the necessary resources, funding, and training to help these communities thrive in the digital economy.

Garlinghouse stated, “Small businesses and veterans are two of the most powerful engines of American progress, yet both face barriers that limit their full economic impact.” The donation represents Ripple’s strategy to use blockchain technology to facilitate faster and more transparent funding for programs that support economic empowerment.

Support for Small Businesses

Accion Opportunity Fund (AOF) will use the donation to support small business owners across the U.S. The funds will be deployed through several programs, including the Ripple Digital Leap Forward accelerator. This initiative will offer small business owners $500,000 in initial support, along with training to help them scale and access capital. AOF is aiming to generate an estimated $125 million in lending impact through this program, enabling entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

Luz Urrutia, CEO of Accion Opportunity Fund, emphasized the importance of this partnership. “Our partnership with Ripple goes beyond philanthropy. This investment will also enable AOF to accelerate the development of its digitization and educational programs for small businesses,” she said. This collaboration will provide business owners with the tools and knowledge to succeed in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

Assistance for Veterans and Military Families

Hire Heroes USA, a nonprofit that focuses on helping veterans and military families transition into civilian careers, will receive a portion of the donation. The organization plans to use these funds to support 14,000 job placements and develop new programs targeting veterans seeking careers in the fintech sector. The financial support is expected to enhance Hire Heroes USA’s training programs and career transition resources, improving employment opportunities for veterans.

With the support of Ripple’s contribution, Hire Heroes USA will be able to expand its reach and assist more veterans and their families as they transition into the workforce. The organization aims to provide veterans with the necessary skills and connections to thrive in a digital-first job market.

Leveraging Stablecoin for Faster and Transparent Donations

The use of RLUSD for these philanthropic efforts showcases how stablecoins can provide a more efficient and transparent method for distributing funds. Through The Giving Block’s donation platform and Uphold’s exchange and custody services, Ripple ensures that the funds are delivered quickly and securely to the nonprofit organizations. This digital-first approach offers clear tracking of donations and faster settlement times compared to traditional methods.

Ripple has previously used RLUSD for charitable contributions, including its earlier $25 million pledge to education-focused nonprofits such as DonorsChoose and Teach For America. This method of donation serves as a model for using stablecoins in nonprofit and public service delivery, as regulators and lawmakers continue to examine the broader role of digital assets in philanthropic activities.

The post Ripple Pledges $25 Million to Support US Veterans and Small Business Programs appeared first on CoinCentral.