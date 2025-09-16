Ripple Powers $25 Million RLUSD Donation to Strengthen U.S. Economy

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/16 07:00
Union
U$0.02088+31.52%
American Coin
USA$0.0000007036-5.46%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
  • Ripple announced a $25 million RLUSD donation to Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA.
  • The initiative aims to expand capital access for small businesses and create new career paths for veterans.
  • Partnerships are projected to deliver more than $1 billion in total economic impact.

Ripple has unveiled a fresh $25 million commitment in Ripple USD (RLUSD), its dollar-backed stablecoin. The funds will be directed to two nonprofit organizations, Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA.

This support is designed to ease funding challenges for small businesses while also providing career opportunities for veterans and military spouses. This marks Ripple’s second major donation this year, bringing its total charitable contributions in 2025 to $50 million.

The company highlighted that small businesses employ nearly half of America’s workforce, yet often face hurdles in securing loans. At the same time, about 200,000 U.S. veterans transition to civilian life each year, with most lacking stable employment. Ripple’s initiative seeks to bridge these gaps with both financial and career support.

Digital Leap Forward Gives $500K to Small Businesses

The contribution of $25 million could, in Ripple’s calculation, unlock the lending potential of $125 million among entrepreneurs using the Accion Opportunity Fund.

A new program, Ripple Digital Leap Forward, will provide underserved entrepreneurs with training and up to $500,000 in spot funding. This will attempt to put small business leaders up to speed with digital payment solutions that will keep them competitive in this age.

Meanwhile, Ripple’s partnership with Hire Heroes USA will be generating 14,000 new jobs among veterans as well as military spouses.

A new Fintech Pathways program will also create career opportunities in financial technology, part of an initiative that will yield more than $900 million in annual economic value. Taken together, both initiatives will yield $1 billion in value to U.S. communities.

Ripple’s $25M May Donation Supported 30,000 Classrooms

Ripple is sending the funds using The Giving Block’s cryptocurrency donations platform, with support from Uphold exchange. Utilizing RLUSD makes it possible to transfer donations more quickly and at a reduced cost than by more traditional means. Both non-profit partners will get first-hand exposure to working with digital wallets and payment in stablecoins.

This donation comes in addition to Ripple’s earlier donation of $25 million in RLUSD in May to DonorsChoose and Teach For America, which funded more than 30,000 classroom projects and teachers in America.

Through educational programs associated with opportunity-based initiatives, Ripple views stablecoins as a platform to promote broader financial and social inclusion.

Also Read: Ripple Unleashes XRP Ledger MPT to Transform $5 Trillion Trade Finance Gap

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001308-4.87%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002027-10.62%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01346-8.49%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

PANews reported on September 16th that MoonPay Inc. has acquired cryptocurrency payments startup Meso Network, moving toward building a global payments network supporting both crypto and fiat currencies, placing it in direct competition with Circle Internet Group Inc. and Visa Inc. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. CEO Ivan Soto-Wright stated that the acquisition will improve support for the U.S. banking system and optimize the developer platform to facilitate product integration. Meso co-founders Ali Aghareza and Ben Mills, who previously worked at PayPal's Braintree division and Venmo, will serve as MoonPay's chief technology officer and senior vice president of product, respectively. People familiar with the matter revealed that MoonPay is in talks with investors for a new round of funding, with the company's valuation expected to increase from $3.4 billion in 2021. A spokesperson declined to comment. The Meso Network acquisition is reportedly MoonPay's fourth acquisition this year, following its acquisitions of Iron, Helio, and the unannounced Decent.xyz deal.
Union
U$0.020844+30.38%
Vice
VICE$0.02024-8.00%
Startup
STARTUP$0.009001-17.48%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 08:43
Share
BullZilla Presale, Mog Coin Momentum, and Snek on Cardano

BullZilla Presale, Mog Coin Momentum, and Snek on Cardano

The post BullZilla Presale, Mog Coin Momentum, and Snek on Cardano appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 16 September 2025 | 03:15 BullZilla, Mog Coin, and Snek analyzed with on-chain data, ROI math, and clear risks—your guide to top new meme coins to invest in. Cycles reward the prepared. The top new meme coins to invest in usually share one trait. Their catalysts show up in code, supply, or real adoption, not slogans. Bull Zilla bakes scarcity into a stage-based sale. Mog Coin rides culture and deep Ethereum liquidity. Snek turns Cardano’s tooling into a clean community flywheel. This report keeps sentences tight and claims verifiable. It also centers one theme for presale hunters. Timing matters more than noise. The top new meme coins to invest in become obvious only after they move. The edge is acting earlier, with discipline, and with data. BullZilla ($BZIL): Scarcity by Design, Not by Hype BullZilla ($BZIL) treats culture as ignition, but the thrust is mechanical. The project routes supply into staged sales, staking rewards, a growth treasury, and a burn reserve. That architecture explains why allocators place BullZilla next 1000x near the front of the top new meme coins to invest in. One feature anchors the thesis: the Progressive Price Engine. This engine raises the presale price by funding milestones or time windows. Early entries lock lower costs. Later entries pay more by rule, not rhetoric. That structure turns uncertainty into a schedule. It also lets analysts model outcomes instead of guessing. In a market screening the top new meme coins to invest in, rules beat vibes every time. Treasury funds back growth and listings. Staking through the HODL Furnace rewards conviction and keeps tokens off exchanges. A chaptered burn reserve shrinks float at milestones. Together, these levers compress supply and strengthen community alignment. The result feels less like a meme sprint and more like an engineered launch…
NEAR
NEAR$2.622-3.28%
RealLink
REAL$0.06298-0.64%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.37-0.76%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 08:22
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

BullZilla Presale, Mog Coin Momentum, and Snek on Cardano

Top New Meme Coins to Invest In: Mog Coin and Snek Build Momentum as BullZilla Roars Past $420k With Whale Inflows

The US CFTC ordered the former CEO of crypto lending company Voyager to pay $750,000 to defrauded customers