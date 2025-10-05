Ripple Price Prediction; XRP News Today & Updates From Top Crypto Presale To Buy Now Remittix

Crypto News

According to the latest XRP news, crypto analysts have once again offered fresh insights into the possible trajectory of the Ripple price in the ongoing bull market.

Like most top altcoins this cycle, Ripple has performed below expectations due to what analysts are calling investor fatigue for top altcoins in the market. However, with the ongoing bull market fast approaching its peak, analysts believe there could be a change in investor behaviour shortly.

Meanwhile, the upcoming PayFi project, Remittix, has so far impressed in its ongoing presale, recently crossing the critical $27 million mark. Analysts have become convinced that the presale could cross $30 million shortly following the recent launch of its latest incentive reward program.

Analysts Provide Fresh Updates Concerning Ripple Price in Latest XRP News

There may not be a massive increase in the Ripple price in the ongoing bull market, like many investors expect, due to what analysts are calling investor fatigue in top altcoins. This would explain the underwhelming performances of top altcoins like XRP in the market.

As always, there is no telling what exactly may happen in financial markets like crypto, so the situation may be worth monitoring for the time being.

Remittix Crosses $27 Million In Ongoing Presale As Token Generation Event Edges Closer

Fans and supporters of the upcoming PayFi project, Remittix, will be happy to learn that it has crossed $27 million in its ongoing presale. The project now looks more likely to cross the $30 million mark, a feat that will write its name into the crypto history books.

In what is likely a move to accelerate the likelihood of this event, Remittix has launched a new incentive program for both new and existing users. To participate, users simply need to onboard new users onto the platform and earn passive income whenever they purchase the RTX token. Remittix is paying successful referrers 15% of every token purchase their referrals make in USDT.

Furthermore, these payouts are instant, and there is no cap on just how much a particular user can earn from the program. Remittix is likely to experience a price surge in the crypto market when it launches, thanks to its integration of innovative features and services, such as:

Direct crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries worldwide

20% referral rewards for onboarding new users

Support for 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies

