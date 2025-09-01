Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Uncertainty Drives Top Holders Towards a New ETH Layer 2 Token

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 03:01
Threshold
T$0.01635+1.23%
Binance Coin
BNB$867.15+0.98%
RealLink
REAL$0.05786+0.31%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000524+3.31%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5617-0.88%
XRP
XRP$2.8142+0.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01263-2.01%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5316-0.33%
Ethereum
ETH$4,469.86+2.96%

The Ripple price prediction continues to divide analysts, with some projecting steady gains while others warn of stalled momentum. XRP remains a respected name in the crypto market, but many top holders are diversifying into new opportunities that promise greater upside. 

One of those is Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 project blending meme culture with real scalability. Its ongoing crypto presale has already raised millions, and excitement is building that $LBRETT could be the next 100x meme token.

Why Layer 2 gives Layer Brett an edge

Anyone who has transacted on Ethereum’s mainnet knows the frustrations: network congestion, slow confirmation times, and gas fees that can soar to $20. Layer Brett solves these pain points by processing transactions off-chain, while still anchored to Ethereum for unmatched security. 

For investors who are tired of waiting for the next big Ripple price prediction, this represents a refreshing alternative. While XRP continues to navigate regulatory hurdles and a crowded payments market, Layer Brett is carving its own niche in the expanding Layer 2 crypto sector, projected to handle over $10 trillion annually by 2027.

Why $LBRETT is attracting early buyers

Presale buyers aren’t just speculating on token price, they’re locking into huge staking rewards. Early adopters of $LBRETT can stake their holdings immediately, with APYs that reach into the tens of thousands for the earliest participants. It’s a deliberate strategy to reward those who back the project at the ground floor.

The setup is simple: connect MetaMask or Trust Wallet, fund with ETH, USDT, or BNB, and purchase $LBRETT. From there, tokens can be staked instantly, generating passive income in a way that traditional meme token projects, or even XRP itself, simply don’t offer. Add in transparent tokenomics with a fixed 10 billion supply and a $1 million giveaway program, and it’s no surprise investors are excited.

Comparing Layer Brett to XRP

While XRP has proven itself as a major force in crypto payments, the reality is that its size and regulatory overhang limit its growth potential. The Ripple price prediction often feels capped by its $30+ billion market cap and the shadow of ongoing legal battles. Even when XRP pumped to $3.54 in mid-2025, it still fell short of its all-time high from 2018.

Layer Brett, on the other hand, is a low-cap crypto gem with enormous room for expansion. Unlike simple meme projects such as the original Brett or Bonk, it combines memecoin energy with genuine blockchain fundamentals. 

Its Ethereum Layer 2 architecture puts it in the same conversation as Optimism and Arbitrum, but with the added viral momentum of meme culture. For holders frustrated by a flat Ripple price prediction, this makes $LBRETT an appealing hedge.

The strength of any crypto lies in its community, and Layer Brett is already proving it has momentum. With NFT integrations, gamified staking, and community-first incentives, it goes beyond being just another speculative asset. Early adopters see a project that delivers speed, accessibility, and rewards, three things XRP has struggled to provide consistently.

The presale has already surpassed key funding milestones, making it one of the most talked-about Crypto Presale events of 2025. For those watching the Ripple price prediction with uncertainty, Layer Brett offers a clear alternative.

Conclusion: Don’t wait on XRP alone

The Ripple price prediction may keep investors guessing, but opportunities like Layer Brett don’t come around often. With its Ethereum Layer 2 foundation, enormous staking rewards, and meme-driven community, it represents one of the most compelling meme tokens of the year.

While XRP continues to face market headwinds, this project could be the best crypto to buy now heading into the 2025 bull run.

Layer Brett is still in presale, but not for long. Connect your wallet today, buy $LBRETT, and stake immediately. 

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/xrp-uncertainty-drives-top-holders-towards-a-new-eth-layer-2-token/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Steven McClurg Highlights XRP’s Position in Wall Street

Steven McClurg Highlights XRP’s Position in Wall Street

The post Steven McClurg Highlights XRP’s Position in Wall Street appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Steven McClurg emphasizes XRP’s recognition among Wall Street professionals. ETF approval could drastically alter market demand. The XRP ETF application remains under regulatory review. On August 31, PANews highlighted Steven McClurg’s remarks on XRP’s market position, emphasizing its recognition on Wall Street and potential surge if an ETF is approved. The pending approval of an XRP ETF could significantly influence market dynamics, affecting institutional interest and potentially raising XRP’s profile to rival Ethereum’s ETF debut. XRP Gains Recognition: Wall Street Awaits ETF Approval Steven McClurg recently led a discussion on XRP’s current and potential future role within the financial sector. He highlighted XRP’s recognition on Wall Street, attributing it to regulatory clarity and liquidity advantages. Canary Capital submitted an application for an XRP spot ETF, which has not yet received approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Industry experts, including McClurg, foresee a surge in market demand should the ETF be approved. The expected demand might align with the substantial activity observed during the debut of Ethereum ETFs. This scenario presents a potential shift toward greater adoption and application of XRP within institutional frameworks. Market feedback indicates a positive outlook, sparking interest among various stakeholders. “Why [is XRP] second only to Bitcoin in recognition by Wall Street? The regulatory clarity and years of liquidity set it apart. If an ETF is approved, demand could rival the ETH ETF’s debut.” McClurg noted, emphasizing the value of regulatory clarity. The industry awaits official responses, noting previous successful ETF launches have led to liquidity spikes and enhanced visibility for involved tokens. XRP Price Trends and Potential Institutional Interest Did you know? In the past, successful Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF launches have led to significant trading volumes and capital inflows in related markets. A similar pattern may follow for an XRP…
U
U$0.01715+3.93%
XRP
XRP$2.8098+0.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018887+2.36%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 03:12
Share
PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.00946+0.01%
Solana
SOL$204.72+2.09%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.73+4.65%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share
List of Altcoins Most Searched for in Recent Hours Published

List of Altcoins Most Searched for in Recent Hours Published

The post List of Altcoins Most Searched for in Recent Hours Published appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency tracking platform CoinGecko has announced the most searched altcoins by users in recent hours. The list covers a wide range of markets, from leading names to new projects. Here are the altcoins and their current market values: POL (Formerly MATIC) – $2.97 billion Ethereum (ETH) – $540.30 billion Cronos (CRO) – $9.66 billion Dolomite (DOLO) – $127.45 million Mitosis (MITO) – $48.74 million Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) – $1.86 billion OpenVPP (OVPP) – $77.63 million Pyth Network (PYTH) – $1.05 billion Bitcoin (BTC) – $2.16 trillion Solana (SOL) – $110.94 billion Hyperliquid (HYPE) – $12.21 billion Aave (AAVE) – $4.85 billion XRP (XRP) – $167.15 billion Official Trump (TRUMP) – $1.71 billion Ondo (ONDO) – $2.85 billion Looking at the list, some of the most notable increases were seen in Dolomite (DOLO) and Mitosis (MITO) tokens. DOLO rose 21.7% in the last 24 hours, while MITO saw a 16.5% increase. Despite their relatively low market capitalizations, these two projects appear to have attracted investor interest. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/list-of-altcoins-most-searched-for-in-recent-hours-published/
Solana
SOL$204.72+2.09%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.73+4.65%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,009.1+0.36%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 03:35
Share

Trending News

More

Steven McClurg Highlights XRP’s Position in Wall Street

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

List of Altcoins Most Searched for in Recent Hours Published

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now According to Market Experts

Trump Corruption Coin zet satire in op crypto