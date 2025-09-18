Ripple quietly transferred 15 million XRP, and ALL4 Mining became the preferred platform for investors to earn income.

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 22:29
NEAR
NEAR$2.987+10.91%
1
1$0.006604+560.40%
Union
U$0.01361-0.46%
CROSS
CROSS$0.25541+11.69%
XRP
XRP$3.1162+3.14%

Cryptocurrency market news: Just hours after winning its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ripple has quietly executed a transfer of 15 million XRP. The transaction was recorded on ledger #98,741,614 with a minimum fee of only 0.000015 XRP, highlighting the Ripple network’s efficiency and low-cost cross-border settlement capabilities. Although Ripple has not officially disclosed the purpose of the transfer, analysts speculate that it may be related to the exchange’s liquidity allocation, the expansion of cross-border payment channels, or potential ETF liquidity preparation.

Meanwhile, while XRP prices experienced a minor pullback, market attention is quickly turning to ALL4 Mining. Built on the Polkadot ecosystem, this innovative platform combines cross-chain mining capabilities with DeFi profit distribution, providing retail investors with a new path to passive income. With the Federal Reserve’s impending interest rate cut and increasing clarity on cryptocurrency regulation, ALL4 Mining is increasingly being viewed as a “digital gold mining platform” poised to benefit from the convergence of institutional capital and retail participation.–

Market Sentiment and Technical Analysis

Currently, XRP is trading near $2.96, down 1.67% over the past 24 hours, with trading volume down over 26% to $4.94 billion. Analysts point out that $3.04 is a key short-term resistance level; a break above this resistance level could open the door for prices to retest $3.38 or even $3.50. Meanwhile, XRP futures open interest has surged to $7.94 billion, indicating growing market expectations for increased volatility and potential upward momentum.

ALL4 Mining: A New Engine for Passive Income

Unlike traditional mining, ALL4 Mining utilizes cross-chain technology to connect the Polkadot ecosystem with mainstream blockchain networks. Users can directly stake computing power on the platform and automatically participate in profit distribution. By integrating DeFi protocols to optimize liquidity, investors can obtain daily passive income, and ALL4 Mining will become a bridge between traditional finance and the decentralized world.

Platform Advantages

⦁ Cross-chain Integration: Seamlessly connects Polkadot with multi-chain ecosystems, enhancing asset liquidity.

⦁ Automated Revenue Distribution: Smart contracts handle all payouts, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

⦁ Security and Compliance: Third-party audited contracts ensure transparency and fund security.

⦁ High Yield Potential: Rising market momentum unlocks new passive income opportunities.

⦁ Multi-Currency Payment Support: Flexible and convenient payment options include USDT-TRC20, BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, USDC, BNB, USDT-ERC20, BCH, DOGE, and SOL (Solana).

How to Get Started with ALL4 Mining

Step 1: Register an Account

Create your free account in less than a minute and receive a $15 welcome bonus, which will allow you to earn $0.6 per day for free with your initial deposit.

Step 2: Top up your account

Get your cryptocurrency deposit address on the deposit page and complete the transfer (starting with $100 USD).

Step 3: Select a plan

Choose from a variety of profitable mining plans to meet your financial goals. Whether you are looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, ALL4 Mining has you covered.

Earn stable passive income by participating in the following contracts:

Contract Pricethe termDaily ProfitTotal income (principal + profit)Capital Return
$1002 days$4$100+$8=$108Yes
$6006days$7.38$600+$44.28=$644.28Yes
$300020 days$43.2$3000+$886=$3864Yes
$10,00035 days$173$10,000+$6,055=$16,055Yes
$100,00047 days$2,360$100,000+$110,920=$210,920Yes
$450,00035 days$16,425$450,000+$574,875=$1,024,875Yes

——————(Click here for more details on high-yield contracts)—————————

Step 4: Start Earning

Watch your income grow with no management required. Daily profits will be automatically deposited into your account and you can withdraw them to your cryptocurrency wallet address.

Investment Example:

Invest $100,000 to purchase $100,000 worth of BTC [Advanced Calculation Contract] with a 47-day contract term and a 2.36% daily interest rate.

After the purchase, your daily passive income = $100,000 * 2.36% = $2,360.

After 47 days, your principal and profit = $100,000 + $2,360 * 47 = $100,000 + $110,920 = $210,920

Conclusion

With Ripple’s regulatory victory and the transfer of 15 million XRP, the market appears to be at a new inflection point. The convergence of institutional capital, retail participation, and a cross-chain ecosystem is laying the foundation for the next wave of cryptocurrency. With its integrated hashrate and DeFi yield model, ALL4 Mining is poised to be a major beneficiary of this transformation, providing investors with diversified passive income opportunities for future market cycles.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://all4mining.com/

App Download: https://all4mining.com/xml/index.html#/app

Email: [email protected]

#Crypto Mining

#Cloud Mining

#Blockchain

#Best Money-Making Platform

#High-Profit Platform

Source: https://finbold.com/ripple-quietly-transferred-15-million-xrp-and-all4-mining-became-the-preferred-platform-for-investors-to-earn-income/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$249.92+6.52%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,574+1.61%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.362+0.55%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share
Tokyo’s Metaplanet Launches Miami Subsidiary to Amplify Bitcoin Income

Tokyo’s Metaplanet Launches Miami Subsidiary to Amplify Bitcoin Income

Metaplanet Inc., the Japanese public company known for its bitcoin treasury, is launching a Miami subsidiary to run a dedicated derivatives and income strategy aimed at turning holdings into steady, U.S.-based cash flow. Japanese Bitcoin Treasury Player Metaplanet Opens Miami Outpost The new entity, Metaplanet Income Corp., sits under Metaplanet Holdings, Inc. and is based […]
Union
U$0.013578-0.89%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4175+5.00%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0711+0.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:32
Share
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5624+8.44%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12639-0.07%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.003549-2.41%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Share

Trending News

More

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Tokyo’s Metaplanet Launches Miami Subsidiary to Amplify Bitcoin Income

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

BNB hits $1,000 for first time as altcoins outpace bitcoin after Fed rate cut