The post Ripple RLUSD Expands Into Global Stablecoin Arena appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple and Securitize announced a smart contract. It lets holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized Treasury funds redeem shares for Ripple USD (RLUSD). The feature creates a regulated off-ramp that works 24/7. It gives institutional investors instant settlement and programmable liquidity. Ripple and Securitize enable institutional off-ramp BlackRock launched the USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) in March 2024. It surpassed $1 billion in assets within its first year. Sponsored Sponsored VanEck introduced the Treasury Fund (VBILL) in May 2025 on Avalanche, BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Solana. Ripple said BUIDL redemptions are live, and VBILL will follow in the coming days. Jack McDonald, Ripple’s senior vice president of stablecoins, said the option to redeem shares for RLUSD is “a natural next step” in bridging traditional finance with crypto. RLUSD adoption broadens beyond US institutions Securitize framed the integration as RLUSD’s first use on its regulated platform. The platform manages more than $4 billion in tokenized assets under SEC oversight. Carlos Domingo, Securitize’s chief executive, said the deal enables “real-time settlement and programmable liquidity” across compliant products. Ripple chose BNY Mellon to hold RLUSD reserves. Issued under a New York Department of Financial Services trust charter, RLUSD is backed one-to-one by cash and Treasurys. Assets stay segregated and subject to attestations. Analysts note that pairing NYDFS oversight with SEC-linked platforms shows the growing overlap—and at times tension—between state and federal rules in the US. Very excited to share that @BlackRock’s $BUIDL and @VanEck_US’s $VBILL tokenized fund holders can redeem shares for RLUSD/ETH 24/7 365 through @Securitize, and soon to come RLUSD/XRPL. Enterprise-grade instant onchain liquidity at your fingertips. That’s real utility.… — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) September 23, 2025 Brad Garlinghouse said redemptions now run on Ethereum, with XRP Ledger support expected “soon.” Ripple launched RLUSD in late 2024. Since… The post Ripple RLUSD Expands Into Global Stablecoin Arena appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple and Securitize announced a smart contract. It lets holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized Treasury funds redeem shares for Ripple USD (RLUSD). The feature creates a regulated off-ramp that works 24/7. It gives institutional investors instant settlement and programmable liquidity. Ripple and Securitize enable institutional off-ramp BlackRock launched the USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) in March 2024. It surpassed $1 billion in assets within its first year. Sponsored Sponsored VanEck introduced the Treasury Fund (VBILL) in May 2025 on Avalanche, BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Solana. Ripple said BUIDL redemptions are live, and VBILL will follow in the coming days. Jack McDonald, Ripple’s senior vice president of stablecoins, said the option to redeem shares for RLUSD is “a natural next step” in bridging traditional finance with crypto. RLUSD adoption broadens beyond US institutions Securitize framed the integration as RLUSD’s first use on its regulated platform. The platform manages more than $4 billion in tokenized assets under SEC oversight. Carlos Domingo, Securitize’s chief executive, said the deal enables “real-time settlement and programmable liquidity” across compliant products. Ripple chose BNY Mellon to hold RLUSD reserves. Issued under a New York Department of Financial Services trust charter, RLUSD is backed one-to-one by cash and Treasurys. Assets stay segregated and subject to attestations. Analysts note that pairing NYDFS oversight with SEC-linked platforms shows the growing overlap—and at times tension—between state and federal rules in the US. Very excited to share that @BlackRock’s $BUIDL and @VanEck_US’s $VBILL tokenized fund holders can redeem shares for RLUSD/ETH 24/7 365 through @Securitize, and soon to come RLUSD/XRPL. Enterprise-grade instant onchain liquidity at your fingertips. That’s real utility.… — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) September 23, 2025 Brad Garlinghouse said redemptions now run on Ethereum, with XRP Ledger support expected “soon.” Ripple launched RLUSD in late 2024. Since…

Ripple RLUSD Expands Into Global Stablecoin Arena

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 05:50
1
1$0.014486+47.32%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,018.75+2.27%
TaskBunny
BNY$0.00288+35.21%
RealLink
REAL$0.06046+0.98%
Vice
VICE$0.03367-4.53%
The Arena
ARENA$0.010572+2.41%

Ripple and Securitize announced a smart contract. It lets holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized Treasury funds redeem shares for Ripple USD (RLUSD).

The feature creates a regulated off-ramp that works 24/7. It gives institutional investors instant settlement and programmable liquidity.

Ripple and Securitize enable institutional off-ramp

BlackRock launched the USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) in March 2024. It surpassed $1 billion in assets within its first year.

Sponsored

Sponsored

VanEck introduced the Treasury Fund (VBILL) in May 2025 on Avalanche, BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Solana. Ripple said BUIDL redemptions are live, and VBILL will follow in the coming days.

Jack McDonald, Ripple’s senior vice president of stablecoins, said the option to redeem shares for RLUSD is “a natural next step” in bridging traditional finance with crypto.

RLUSD adoption broadens beyond US institutions

Securitize framed the integration as RLUSD’s first use on its regulated platform. The platform manages more than $4 billion in tokenized assets under SEC oversight. Carlos Domingo, Securitize’s chief executive, said the deal enables “real-time settlement and programmable liquidity” across compliant products.

Ripple chose BNY Mellon to hold RLUSD reserves. Issued under a New York Department of Financial Services trust charter, RLUSD is backed one-to-one by cash and Treasurys.

Assets stay segregated and subject to attestations. Analysts note that pairing NYDFS oversight with SEC-linked platforms shows the growing overlap—and at times tension—between state and federal rules in the US.

Brad Garlinghouse said redemptions now run on Ethereum, with XRP Ledger support expected “soon.”

Ripple launched RLUSD in late 2024. Since then, the stablecoin has passed $700 million in market capitalization. It also joined Ripple’s cross-border payments network and gained traction in decentralized finance pools.

Ripple partnered with DBS and Franklin Templeton in Singapore to add RLUSD to asset management. It expanded access in Africa to support remittances and payments. The firm also planned a 2026 launch in Japan with SBI under Financial Services Agency rules.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/ripple-rlusd-tokenized-funds-global-competition/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Kazakhstan pilots Evo, a tenge-pegged stablecoin on Solana with Mastercard, aiming to modernize finance and boost global interoperability. Kazakhstan has introduced its first stablecoin project, marking a major step in the nation’s financial digitalization. The new token is called Evo (KZTE), and it is pegged one-to-one to the national currency, the tenge. It is jointly […] The post Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01203-0.66%
Boost
BOOST$0.10114+0.67%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01742-9.83%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 06:00
Share
Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms

Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms

TLDR Tether is in discussions to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion. The company aims for a valuation of approximately $500 billion. If successful, Tether will rank among the world’s most valuable private firms. Tether intends to offer new equity instead of selling existing stakes. Cantor Fitzgerald is advising on the potential deal with [...] The post Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/24 05:52
Share
‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

The post ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOVE ISLAND GAMES — Episode 201 — Pictured: Ariana Madix — (Photo by: Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images) Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images We’ve got a text! It’s time for another season of Love Island Games. With fan-favorites returning in hopes of winning the $250,000 cash prize, read on to learn more about Love Island Games Season 2, including the release schedule so you don’t miss a second of drama. Love Island Games is a spinoff in the Love Island franchise that first premiered in 2023. The show follows a similar format to the original series, but with one major twist: all contestants are returning Islanders from previous seasons of Love Island from around the world, including the USA, UK, Australia and more. Another big difference is that games take on much more importance in Love Island Games than the mothership version, with the results “determining advantages, risks, and even who stays and who goes,” according to Peacock. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is taking over hosting duties for Love Island Games Season 2, replacing Love Island UK star Maya Jama who hosted the first season. Iain Stirling returns as the show’s narrator, while UK alum Maura Higgins will continue to host the Saturday show Love Island: Aftersun. ForbesWho’s In The ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Cast? Meet The IslandersBy Monica Mercuri Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba were named the first-ever winners of Love Island Games in 2023. Justine had previously won Love Island USA Season 2 with Caleb Corprew, while Jack was a contestant on Love Island UK Season 4. In March 2024, Fowler announced on his Instagram story that he and Justine decided to remain “just friends.” The Season 2 premiere revealed the first couples of the season: Andrea Carmona and Charlie Georgios, Andreina Santos-Marte and Tyrique Hyde,…
Threshold
T$0.01555+0.58%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01466-0.74%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0141+1.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:50
Share

Trending News

More

Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Automakers tell regulators that Biden-era emission targets for 2027–2032 are impossible to reach

Tether Targets $500 Billion Valuation In New Equity Offering Amid US Expansion Plans