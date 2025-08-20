Ripple Says Custody Is Critical: Four Pillars for Providers

Ripple executives have placed digital asset custody at the heart of institutional adoption, unveiling a framework of four guiding principles for providers during a joint workshop with the Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS).

The event also examined stablecoin use and security, reflecting growing momentum in tokenizing real-world assets.

Four Pillars for Custody Providers

In a coverage posting on a company blog, Ripple executives Rahul Advani, global co-head of policy, and Caren Tso, Asia-Pacific policy manager, highlighted compliance by design, tailored custody models, operational resilience, and governance as the key areas institutions must prioritize.

They said compliance by design reflects regulatory demands from bodies like Singapore’s Monetary Authority (MAS), which requires strict protocols for asset segregation and recovery. Institutions, meanwhile, must choose custody models that best suit their operational needs—whether third-party, hybrid, or self-custody.

The new frameworks, like the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act, highlight the critical importance of operational resilience. Providers must design workflows to withstand service disruptions and meet rigorous recovery standards. The workshop presented governance—through segregation of duties, independent oversight, and audit trails—as vital for sustaining trust in institutional crypto services.

Custody Is a Critical Entry Point for Scaling

According to the executives, custody now represents a “critical entry point” for enterprises seeking to scale digital finance. They argued that enterprise-grade custody enables stablecoins, tokenized assets, and cross-border settlement adoption.

The BAS workshop addressed institutional standards for stablecoin custody. It culminated in releasing a best-practices report by its stablecoin and cybersecurity subcommittees. Ripple emphasized custody’s role in making stablecoins usable for trade finance, cross-border payments, and corporate cash flow management.

The firm noted that custodians can accelerate this transformation through API integration, anti-money laundering (AML) safeguards, and programmable compliance tools. Tokenized trade documents were flagged as a use case where custody infrastructure could secure sensitive financial records.

Ripple’s Stablecoin and Market Outlook

Ripple highlighted its US dollar stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD), launched under a New York Trust Company Charter. The coin must maintain segregated reserves, undergo third-party audits, and remain fully backed by the dollar.

Ripple also described its custody platform as designed to help institutions manage tokenized assets within strict operational and legal parameters.

Ripple executives pointed to a joint Ripple–BCG report projecting that tokenized real-world assets could reach $18.9 trillion by 2033. Standard Chartered has offered an even higher forecast, up to $30 trillion by 2034.

Ripple’s survey shows that over half of Asia-Pacific firms plan to adopt custody solutions within three years. This shift is driven by a 380% market growth in tokenized real-world assets, reaching $24 billion by June 2025.

The trend is attracting global financial heavyweights. Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon are piloting blockchain-based tokenized money-market funds, while BlackRock, Coinbase, Bank of America, and Citi are actively exploring tokenization and digital securities offerings.

