Ripple secures legal victory, transfers 15 million XRP to IOTA miners for stable passive income

Ripple’s Legal Victory and the $15M XRP Transfer

Just hours after winning a key battle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ripple quietly executed a 15 million XRP transfer.

Ledger Entry: #98,741,614

Fee: Only 0.000015 XRP — practically zero cost

Analysts believe the transfer could be related to:

Exchange liquidity management

Expansion of cross-border payment channels

Potential ETF liquidity preparations

The move once again highlights the efficiency and ultra-low fees of the Ripple network, proving its strength in real-world payment settlement.

Market Reaction and Investor Shift

While XRP’s price saw a minor pullback to around $2.96, investor focus is quickly shifting toward IOTA Miner, an emerging cloud mining platform that’s becoming known as a “hidden gem” in the crypto space.

IOTA Miner: The New Hidden Gem for Passive Income

Unlike trading, where profits depend on volatile price swings, IOTA Miner provides investors with consistent daily returns.

Why U.S. retail and even institutional investors are paying attention:

Stable passive income — Earn daily mining rewards regardless of market direction.

Low entry barrier — No expensive hardware required; just start mining through the mobile app.

Downside protection — Even during price drops, returns remain steady.

Macro tailwinds — With Fed rate cuts looming and regulatory clarity improving, platforms like IOTA Miner are gaining traction.

One early adopter shared:

“While XRP and DOGE prices keep swinging, my IOTA Miner account generates steady income every single day. That’s way more reliable than just trading coins.”

Start cloud mining with IOTA Miner in just three steps:

✅ Step 1: Quickly register an account using any email address

✅ Step 2: Choose the cloud mining contract plan that suits you best

✅ Step 3: After the contract period ends, you can withdraw your principal or purchase a new plan to earn more profits

Popular mining contract examples

Contract Type funds period Daily income principal plus total earnings DOGE/LTC $100 2Day $5 $100+$10 BTC/BCH $1,500 12Day $18.75 $1,500+$225 BTC/BCH $6,000 30Day $84 $6,000+$2,520 DOGE/LTC $25,000 35Day $407.5 $25,000+$14,262.5 BTC/BCH $100,000 30Day $1,910 $100,000+$57,300 BTC/BCH $300,000 55Day $7,200 $300,000+396,000

Earnings are credited starting the day after contract activation. Withdraw anytime once your balance reaches $100—or reinvest for compounding growth.

Generous Limited-Time Referral Bonus

Refer a friend to purchase a $480 contract and receive a 3.5% referral bonus plus a $20 limited-time bonus, for a total of $16.80 + $20. The more you refer, the more you earn, while supplies last.

Conclusion

Ripple’s legal victory and efficient $15M XRP transfer reinforce confidence in blockchain-based payments. But at the same time, retail investors are flocking to IOTA Miner, attracted by its promise of low-risk, daily passive income in a market still dominated by uncertainty.

As the U.S. crypto landscape evolves, IOTA Miner is emerging as a powerful complement to speculative trading — offering stability when investors need it most.

Don’t hesitate! Beginners can make money, and experts can earn even more! Join IOTA Miner and receive a limited-time bonus of $15 USD to start making consistent profits.

Official Website: https://iotaminer.com/

(Click to download the mobile app)