Ripple, Securitize Add RLUSD Access for BlackRock’s BUIDL & VanEck’s VBILL

Ripple, a digital asset infrastructure firm, has partnered with Securitize, a real-world assets firm, to launch a smart contract allowing holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized treasury funds to exchange their shares for Ripple USD (RLUSD). This new functionality aims to provide investors with an additional stablecoin off-ramp, creating a seamless pathway to liquidity and on-chain transactions. BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) and VanEck’s Treasury Fund, Ltd. (VBILL) mark the firms’ first tokenized funds issued on public blockchains. Through this integration, investors can instantly swap their holdings for RLUSD around the clock, gaining stable, enterprise-grade digital dollars while preserving access to on-chain yield strategies and broader DeFi opportunities. RLUSD support for BUIDL is live, with VBILL integration rolling out in the coming days. Bridging Traditional Finance and Blockchain Ripple explains that RLUSD was built with institutional-grade stability and compliance at its core. “Making RLUSD available as an exchange option for tokenized funds is a natural next step as we continue to bridge traditional finance and crypto,” said Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple. “RLUSD is for institutional use, offering regulatory clarity, stability, and real utility. As adoption grows, partnerships with trusted platforms like Securitize are key to unlocking new liquidity and enterprise-grade use cases,” adds McDonald. Securitize highlighted the importance of the collaboration in automating liquidity across tokenized markets. “Together, we’re delivering real-time settlement and programmable liquidity across a new class of compliant, on-chain investment products,” noted Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize. Bringing Liquidity and Compliance to Tokenized Finance This integration represents RLUSD’s first deployment within Securitize’s tokenization infrastructure, with broader applications in development. Securitize is also moving to integrate with the XRP Ledger (XRPL), expanding liquidity channels and creating new utilities for RLUSD in the XRPL ecosystem. For institutional investors, the move represents faster settlement, reduced transaction costs, and the ability to diversify liquidity strategies while remaining compliant with financial regulations. By embedding RLUSD into its platform, Securitize positions itself as a central hub for tokenized finance innovation. RLUSD Adoption Gains Momentum Since its launch in late 2024, Ripple says RLUSD has grown to more than $700 million in market capitalization. Issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Trust Company Charter, the stablecoin is backed 1:1 by high-quality liquid assets, subject to strict reserve management, segregation of assets, and third-party attestations. RLUSD is already integrated into Ripple’s cross-border payments network, various DeFi liquidity pools, and institutional-grade settlement systems. Ripple Selects BNY as Primary Custodian for RLUSD Reserves In July, Ripple appointed the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) as the primary custodian for its enterprise-grade stablecoin, RLUSD. According to Ripple this is a step forward to driving institutional adoption of digital assets, with BNY growing its role in bridging traditional finance and the digital asset space 