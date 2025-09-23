The post Ripple, Securitize Bring RLUSD to BlackRock and VanEck Funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple and Securitize have partnered to bring Ripple USD (RLUSD) to two of the largest tokenized funds in the market. Holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL can now instantly redeem their shares for RLUSD, allowing access to their funds at any time of the day. Ripple’s RLUSD Integration Gives Tokenized Fund Holders Easy Access to Fiat According to a company blog post, this integration marks the first time RLUSD has been added to Securitize’s tokenization platform. Investors holding tokenized shares in these funds are now able to switch into RLUSD whenever they choose. Thus, they enjoy flexibility and real-time settlement without waiting for traditional redemption processes. Ripple confirmed that support for BUIDL is already live, while VBILL will follow in the coming days. BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, known as BUIDL, and VanEck’s Treasury Fund, named VBILL, are both tokenized short-term treasury funds. They are among the first products from major asset managers to be issued directly on public blockchains. With this move, the link between traditional finance and digital assets is strengthened. It gives institutions another trusted and direct way for investors to switch their fund shares into RLUSD stablecoins. The move is part of a broader strategy for tokenization and stablecoins within the Ripple ecosystem, as seen in the XRPL DeFi roadmap. Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research at VanEck, said VBILL manages $74 million in assets. He explained that the fund is now expanding to let investors mint and redeem RLUSD on Ethereum. He also hinted that support across other networks like Solana, Avalanche, and BNB is in the pipeline. Ripple, Securitize Executives Hail RLUSD as a ‘Breakthrough’ for Institutional Tokenized Finance According to Jack McDonald, Senior Vice President of Stablecoins at Ripple this move represents the next logical step for RLUSD. He clarified… The post Ripple, Securitize Bring RLUSD to BlackRock and VanEck Funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple and Securitize have partnered to bring Ripple USD (RLUSD) to two of the largest tokenized funds in the market. Holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL can now instantly redeem their shares for RLUSD, allowing access to their funds at any time of the day. Ripple’s RLUSD Integration Gives Tokenized Fund Holders Easy Access to Fiat According to a company blog post, this integration marks the first time RLUSD has been added to Securitize’s tokenization platform. Investors holding tokenized shares in these funds are now able to switch into RLUSD whenever they choose. Thus, they enjoy flexibility and real-time settlement without waiting for traditional redemption processes. Ripple confirmed that support for BUIDL is already live, while VBILL will follow in the coming days. BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, known as BUIDL, and VanEck’s Treasury Fund, named VBILL, are both tokenized short-term treasury funds. They are among the first products from major asset managers to be issued directly on public blockchains. With this move, the link between traditional finance and digital assets is strengthened. It gives institutions another trusted and direct way for investors to switch their fund shares into RLUSD stablecoins. The move is part of a broader strategy for tokenization and stablecoins within the Ripple ecosystem, as seen in the XRPL DeFi roadmap. Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research at VanEck, said VBILL manages $74 million in assets. He explained that the fund is now expanding to let investors mint and redeem RLUSD on Ethereum. He also hinted that support across other networks like Solana, Avalanche, and BNB is in the pipeline. Ripple, Securitize Executives Hail RLUSD as a ‘Breakthrough’ for Institutional Tokenized Finance According to Jack McDonald, Senior Vice President of Stablecoins at Ripple this move represents the next logical step for RLUSD. He clarified…

Ripple, Securitize Bring RLUSD to BlackRock and VanEck Funds

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 23:25
Ripple and Securitize have partnered to bring Ripple USD (RLUSD) to two of the largest tokenized funds in the market. Holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL can now instantly redeem their shares for RLUSD, allowing access to their funds at any time of the day.

Ripple’s RLUSD Integration Gives Tokenized Fund Holders Easy Access to Fiat

According to a company blog post, this integration marks the first time RLUSD has been added to Securitize’s tokenization platform. Investors holding tokenized shares in these funds are now able to switch into RLUSD whenever they choose.

Thus, they enjoy flexibility and real-time settlement without waiting for traditional redemption processes. Ripple confirmed that support for BUIDL is already live, while VBILL will follow in the coming days.

BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, known as BUIDL, and VanEck’s Treasury Fund, named VBILL, are both tokenized short-term treasury funds. They are among the first products from major asset managers to be issued directly on public blockchains.

With this move, the link between traditional finance and digital assets is strengthened. It gives institutions another trusted and direct way for investors to switch their fund shares into RLUSD stablecoins. The move is part of a broader strategy for tokenization and stablecoins within the Ripple ecosystem, as seen in the XRPL DeFi roadmap.

Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research at VanEck, said VBILL manages $74 million in assets. He explained that the fund is now expanding to let investors mint and redeem RLUSD on Ethereum. He also hinted that support across other networks like Solana, Avalanche, and BNB is in the pipeline.

Ripple, Securitize Executives Hail RLUSD as a ‘Breakthrough’ for Institutional Tokenized Finance

According to Jack McDonald, Senior Vice President of Stablecoins at Ripple this move represents the next logical step for RLUSD. He clarified that RLUSD is designed for large corporations as it offers value consistency, and complete adherence to regulations. He also stated that the collaboration with firms like Securitize will enhance the token’s liquidity. Also, it will expand its application at enterprise level.

Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize, described the partnership as a breakthrough for tokenized finance. He said RLUSD integration will allow real-time settlement and programmable liquidity across compliant, on-chain investment products. Domingo added that this represents the full potential of blockchain in serving institutional investors.

RLUSD is backed one-to-one with U.S. dollar liquid assets. It manages its reserves well and has independent external auditors that attests to this on a regular basis. The stablecoin is issued by a charter granted by the New York Department of Financial Services Trust Company, suggesting that it is well regulated.

Since its inception in late 2024, RLUSD has been expanding in the crypto space steadily. Many decentralized finance platforms are already using it.

In addition, it has been integrated into Ripple’s cross-border payment solution, and surpassed $700 million in market capitalization. Ripple has also partnered with DBS and Franklin Templeton to expand RLUSD-backed trading and lending.

Due to the new integration, institutional investors have an additional application of RLUSD since more can be implemented in tokenized fund markets. Ripple aims to continue expanding RLUSD in tokenized assets and XRP Ledger usage. The firm believes that integrating regulated stablecoins will large funds will accelerate the use of blockchains among financial institutions worldwide.

Source: https://coingape.com/ripple-securitize-bring-rlusd-to-blackrock-and-vaneck-funds/

